Madison Kwak was awarded the 2018 Wisconsin State 4-H Horse All-around winner at the Wisconsin 4-H State Leaders Conference held at UW-River Falls on November 10.
Madison began her quest for the all-around competition in January when the kids started studying for quiz bowl and public speaking. Madison received a grand champion in public speaking (prepared), grand champion in Hippology, Reserve champion in interpretive reading, top ten in individual demonstration and top ten in individual questions answered during the quiz bowl competition for her division (grade 6-8).
Madison attended the State 4-H horse Dressage and Hunter Jumper show in June with her horse ‘My Sweet Dimensions’ where she placed Reserve Champion in Intro Test B and Training Level test 1, Working Hunter Pleasure, and Working Hunter Equitation. She placed in the top ten in Intro test C. In September the pair attended the State 4-H Expo where they received grand champion in Western Showmanship, English Showmanship, Hunter Under Saddle and English Equitation. They received Reserve Champion in Stockseat and Trail and received a top ten in Western Riding. Madison also received numerous Grands, Reserves and top tens in the Educational projects she submitted.
In September Madison also attended the State 4-H horse Gymkhana show at the Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in West Allis with her horse ‘Aphrodite Star’ where she was grand champion in Key Race, Speed Dash and LT Special; reserve champion in Flag Race and top ten in Barrels. Madison is a 7th grader at Menomonie Middle School and is a member of the Sunnyside Shamrocks 4-H club in Glenwood City.
Madison is the daughter of Tom and Tricia Kwak of Ridgeland.
