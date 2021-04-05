Local Auto Racing: Red Cedar Speedway gets green flag to return to racing

Racing is back at the Red Cedar Speedway in Menomonie.

The track will be back with action this year after the entire 2020 season was canceled amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Red Cedar Racing Association and Dunn County Government officials finalized a plan to allow racing to return beginning this week with Friday evening’s test and tune session for all divisions at the track before the 5th Annual Randy Buss Icebreaker Classic starts the action on April 16.

“We’re really excited,” Red Cedar Racing Association president Mark Thomas said. “We’re thankful that we were able to work out a policy and procedure that will work for everyone involved – the county, the fans and the race teams and us as a race track. It’s been quite a process. It’s understandable with this COVID deal going on but it’s awful exciting to know we’re going to be able to get a chance to run some races this year.”

Discussions between the RCRA began around mid-February as the track started to finalize its plans for the season but Thomas said discussion within the racing organization for the 2021 season began as soon as last year’s schedule was canceled in July.