Local Baseball: Leadoff Banquet hits home run as Menomonie High School baseball fans meet the coaches

On the evening of March 5, the realities of snow on the ground and cold temperatures were replaced by thoughts of warmer days and the smell of a freshly mowed baseball field. About 230 people attended the First Annual Leadoff Banquet at Off Broadway.

They enjoyed great food, camaraderie, big prizes and terrific speakers. The Menomonie Baseball Association and the Menomonie High School Baseball teamed up to host the event.

New Menomonie Head Baseball Coach Zack Slowiak led off the evening with a nice background bio helping the Menomonie parents and many youth players in attendance get to know him better. He spoke of his early baseball days at Chippewa Falls, followed by his college days at St. Mary’s in Winona, then his coaching days at Chatfield, Minnesota. He also spoke of helping run camps and clinics in the Rochester area.

However, most of his message was dedicated to the future of Menomonie High School Baseball and Legion baseball which he also will be heavily involved in. He spoke to the many high school and youth players in attendance about commitment and teamwork. Focusing on putting in the work and being a good teammate was highlighted throughout.

The second speaker was Ben Kincaid, U-W Stout Head Baseball Coach. He has been the Stout Head Baseball Coach for the last 6 years after being an assistant under Toby Gardenhire. Kincaid played high school baseball at Eau Claire Memorial, then in college at Mankato. He spoke about the UW-Stout baseball program and created good feelings about getting people back out to the ball games. Ben also talked of bridging gaps and involving area youth in baseball camps. He also spoke of Stout’s schedule and was excited about upcoming games.

The banquet’s final speaker was Coach Joe Vavra. Vavra has 55 total years of baseball background including many years in the MLB as an assistant coach. He has worked for the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Minnesota Twins, and The Detroit Tigers in a variety of major league coaching positions. He kept the mood light. Vavra told several humorous stories from days working with Tommy Lasorda and later Ron Gardenhire. With so many years in the dugouts, he had great material that brought plenty of laughter.

Vavra later directed his message to all the youth baseball players listening. He spoke of his early days being an undersized youth player himself, telling stories of perseverance and finding success through commitment and hard work. Joe developed from a small but quick youth baseball player into a college player selected in the 8th round of the MLB draft by the Dodgers. After playing in the minor leagues, Vavra eventually moved into coaching for many years up in the big leagues.

The surprise guest of the night was Menomonie native Terrin Vavra.

He is a middle infielder for the Baltimore Orioles. Terrin was a starting Minnesota Gopher shortstop in college. Because of the baseball strike at the time, he was in Menomonie visiting family and working to stay sharp. Terrin connected especially with the youth and their parents in appreciating opportunities and coaches. Terrin Vavra and all of the speakers answered questions from the crowd.

