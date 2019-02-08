The Menomonie Bowling Association (USBC) concluded its 78th annual city tournament this year at Broadway Bowl in Menomonie, spanning Jan. 28–Feb. 2 with singles, doubles and team event champions being crowned.
Also included were the all-events divisions, which are a bowler’s total nine-game combined score from singles, doubles, and team event.
Taking top honors in the singles High Division was Dave Miller with a score of 857 with handicap.
Taking top honors in the Low Division singles was Luke Wilsey with a score of 618 with handicap.
High Division doubles champions for the third year in a row were the duo of Dave Miller and Eric Davis with a combined total of 1,498 with handicap. Low Division double’s champions this year were John Haugli and Loren Richards with a total of 1,178 with handicap.
The three person team event had two divisions, determined by team average of 541 and higher (High Division) and 540 and lower (Low Division). In the high division it was won by Broadway Bowl, with bowlers Eric Davis, Dave Miller and Dave Davis. Their combined scores totaled 2,188 including handicap.
In three person low division it was Knaack Advertising taking first place with Tom Micek, Loren Richards and John Haugli combining for a score of 1,725 with handicap.
The four person team event also had two divisions, determined by team average higher then 721 (High Division) and 720 and lower (Low Division). High Division team event this year went to Northtown Ford with bowlers Lynn Miller, Dave Miller, Jay Imsande and Jason Micek combining for a score of 2884 with handicap.
Low Division four person team event was won by Ball Busters, consisting of bowlers Missy Howen, Wendy Hansen, Gina Gibson and Wayne Richardson combining for a score of 2,274 with handicap.
Top honors this year in the Scratch all events division went to Dave Miller. Dave’s nine-game total of 2,236 consisted of series 776, 725 and 735. High Division all events was also won this year by Dave Miller with a three-series total of 2,479 including handicap. Low Division all events was won by Luke Wilsey with a nine-game total of 1,826 including handicap.
