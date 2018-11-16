Monday Town & Country (as of 11/5/18)
Whitetail Golf 4-11, Here 4 the Beer 47-13, Crossroads Ag 41-19, Little Italy 29-31
Northstar Co Op 26-34, Whitetail Organics 21-39, Viking Bowl 16-44
High Game: Nate Tuschl 253, Noah Logslett 247, Tom Larson / Sean Knutson 236
High Series: Noah Logslett 656, Tom Larson 651, Nate Tuschl 651
Tuesday Teasers (as of 11/6/18)
Burton Tax 65-25, Colfax Messenger / R-Con 54-36, All About You Salon 54-36, Whitetail Golf 49-41,
Feather Communications 47-43, Dairy State Bank 39-51, Rising Stars 32-58, Viking Bowl & Lounge 20-70
High Game Men: Nate Tuschl 226, Trevor Olson 213, Brad Flick 180
High Series Men: Nate Tuschl 645, Trevor Olson 615, Brad Flick 468
High Game Women: Emily Tuschl 257, Jessie Weinberger 204, Deb Holzhueter 204
High Series Women: Emily Tuschl 617, Tammy Simon 561, Deb Holzhueter 531
Wednesday Vikings (as of 11/7/18)
Guiding Star 21-15, PSH 24-12, Memories 14-22 , Old Farts 19-17, Deadbeats 16-20
High Game Men: Pete Birmingham 203, Ken Secraw 196, Lee Brockman 187
High Series Men: Pete Birmingham 586, Ken Secraw 551, Dave Lausted 474
High Game Women: Donna Johnson 157, Joyce Bates 142, Pam Birmingham 124
High Series Women: Donna Johnson 454, Joyce Bates 378, Pam Birmingham 337
The Majors (as of 11/7/18)
White Rack 12-0, Viking Bowl 8-4,
Rihn Construction 8-4, Value Implement 7-5, Sikora Equipment 0-12
High Game: Jeff Patterson 279, Bob Fehr 256, Nate Tuschl 253
High Series: Jeff Patterson 741, Bob Anderson 694, Nate Tuschl 658
Colfax Commercial (as of 11/8/18)
Outhouse 61-29, Tractor Central 53-37, Nate’s Towing 52.5-37.5, PV Contractin & Bison Farm 43-47,
Viking Bowl 41-49, Davis Enterprises 40-50, Shackleton Tree Service 39-51, Steel Towne 30.5-59.5
High Game Men: Keith Schueman 267, Dustin Shackelton 244, Nathan Swartz / Gerald Swartz 243
High Series Men: Nathan Swartz 696, Dustin Schackelton 692, Keith Schueman 643
High Game Women: Lisa Lindgren 200, Missy Acker 185, Kelley Lake 182
High Series Women: Kelley Lake 525, Lisa Lindgren 524, Sadie Sykora 474
Sunday Mixed Couples (11/11/18)
Gotta Go’s 14-6, Strikeless Yoopers 13-7, Fehrless Sinzers 12-8, Alley Gators 9-11
3 Balls 2 Splits 9-11, Andy’s Custom Concrete 9-11, Gutter kings 7-13, Outhouse 6-14
High Game Men: Todd Sinz 257, John Sauerwein 236, Bob Fehr 234
High Series Men: Otter Hanson 662, Todd Sinz 660, Rob Sinz 614
High Game Women: Jan Fehr 189, Cindy Knutson 185, Nora Braeten 167
High Series Women: Jan Fehr 492, Nora Braeten 480, Cindy Knutson 447
