Local Fishing: Red Cedar Bassmasters hosting contest Saturday on Lake Menomin

The Red Cedar Bassmasters are hosting an open water fishing contest on Saturday at Lake Menomin (Point Comfort) from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Entry fee for the contest is $50 per boat with the top prize of $600 going to first place with second place ($300), third place ($150), fourth place ($100) and fifth place ($75) also being paid out based on 30 boats.
In addition individual plaques will be awarded for first through third place.
To pre-register please contact Luke Welch at 715 13th St. S.E. in Menomonie or call 715-495-2374.
