When Amanda Ryder first began playing hockey at three years old, her mom put pink laces on her skates to help figure out which player on the ice she was.
Soon it became clear who she was as Ryder went on to a very successful hockey career earning Hall of Fame status from the Menomonie Youth Hockey Association as a member of its Wall of Fame. She was recognized at a game last week and Ryder’s UW-River Falls jersey now hangs on a wall at Don Fanetti Ice Arena.
“I just want to be a role model for that younger generation in Menomonie to look up to,” Ryder said, “and hopefully they can be in the same position that I was (last) Thursday night — just to know that with perseverance, dedication and hard work they can share that wall with me.”
Ryder spent 10 years playing in the youth hockey association and she becomes the first woman to enter the hockey association’s Wall of Fame, and the fifth member overall.
Menomonie Youth Hockey Association President Stacy Hintzman said the association’s board is revisiting its Wall of Fame and looking to bring it back to life. They will be continuing to honor new players of the past in upcoming years and Hintzman said Ryder was a strong choice to be a part of the wall because of her success both athletically and academically — something they can promote to the youth in the program.
“What made us start with Amanda is when you look at her resume, she’s probably the most decorated athlete that’s ever played past high school from an awards and recognition standpoint,” Hintzman said.
Having to play with the boys teams during her youth, Ryder said having the support she had from her teammates and the coaches was important to her development.
“They didn’t treat me any differently, still pushed me like the rest of the guys on the team and definitely gave me opportunities to play as well,” Ryder said of her youth coaches.
Ryder was part of the Menomonie High School boys hockey team her freshman year. The following year she joined the Altoona U19 girls team and helped win a Wisconsin Amateur Hockey Association championship. During her junior and senior seasons, Ryder played with the Minnesota Thoroughbreds — a girls traveling AAA junior hockey team based out of St. Paul, Minn. She traveled for games across the country and also competed against many current U.S. Women’s National Ice Hockey team members, playing a total of 65 games a year.
Ryder’s goal was always to play college hockey and after high school she went to play for UW-River Falls. There she was a three-time Northern Collegiate Hockey Association first-team all-conference selection at defenseman in four season for the Falcons. She totaled 56 points during her career, including 22 her senior season in 2012-13, leading UW-River Falls to a regular season conference title and a birth into the NCAA tournament. She was named an American Collegiate Hockey Association All-American her senior season — a year after a significant knee injury forced her to take a medical redshirt as a junior.
Ryder is now in her sixth season as an assistant coach for the Falcons. It was a dream come true for Ryder to join the coaching staff at her alma mater where she is working alongside long-time UW-River Falls coach Joe Cranston.
“What I’ve learned too with coaching — attitude, perseverance and passion — I learned by playing with the boys until I was 15 years old, and I carried that with me as I went on to college as well as right now coaching,” Ryder said.
The support she had throughout her hockey career from her family, teammates and coaches helped her get to where she is today. Ryder found what she loves in hockey and that made the commitment to excelling in it much easier.
“When you find what you love, it’s not work,” Ryder said.
Ryder played an instrumental role shaping girls youth hockey Menomonie. With no girls team at Menomonie when she was in high school, Ryder along with a few teammates joined the association in Altoona. The two programs now join together along others in the Chippewa Valley for youth girls hockey.
“For the younger girls coming up I would just say find your passion and jump in with both feet and then just challenge yourself,” Ryder said. “Don’t let someone else’s success define or limit you.”
