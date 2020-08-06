Local Outdoors: Colfax's Johnson takes two firsts at Scholastic Action Shooting Program Nationals

In SASP matches, athletes are placed in four-person squads, based on their years in the program. Younger shooters may be moved up, but older shooters may not be moved down. In all divisions except rookie rifle, a full squad is required in order to compete.

Competitors face four different scenarios of five targets each. The targets are either round or rectangular and are made of steel. Size of the targets, as well as their height, distance from the shooter, spacing, array and placement of the stop plate are different for each scenario.

At the sound of a beep, the athlete shoots each of the five targets as quickly as possible, always finishing with the stop plate. Each athlete makes five runs at each scenario. The slowest speed is thrown out and the four shortest times are kept. At the end of the match each competitor’s score is totaled and the scores for all four athletes on a squad are added up. The squad with the lowest cumulative time is the winner.

Squads may compete in rimfire pistol with iron sight, rimfire pistol with optic sight, rimfire rifle with iron sight, rimfire rifle with optic sight, 1911 centerfire pistol (usually 9mm), centerfire pistol – not a 1911 – with iron sight, centerfire pistol optic sight, and pistol caliber carbine. Optics sighted or iron sited carbines all are in the same category.

To qualify to shoot optic rimfire pistol, the athlete must also shoot iron sight rimfire pistol. And to shoot optics centerfire pistol, the athlete must first shoot either 1911 centerfire, or centerfire pistol iron. The idea is for all pistol shooters to have to learn proper iron sight picture.

