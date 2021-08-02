 Skip to main content
Local Outdoors: Menomonie Mustangs Trap Team medals at SCTP Nationals
Menomonie Mustangs Trap Shooting Team

(From left, Head Coach Mike Kettner, Megan Hintzman, Jackson James, Klara Knospe, Devon VanDeWiele, Alex Kruschke, Coach Brian Knospe) The Team competed in 4 consecutive days of shooting events.

 FOR THE NEWS

The Menomonie Mustangs Trap Team earned medals recently at the SCTP National Shooting Championship in Ohio.

The team competed in four consecutive days of shooting events. Handicap Trap which is shot from a further distance and Standard American Trap which is shot from the 16-yard line.

"Everybody shot very well in both disciplines," coach Mike Kettner said. "Jackson James took home the bronze medal in Handicap and took 4th place from the 16-yard line in the Intermediate Entry Division.”

Approximately 8,000 shooters participated in this years SCTP Nationals. This a huge accomplishment for the Mustangs Trap Team.

”These kids have worked inspiringly hard this spring and summer," Kettner said. "They maintained focus in the midst of less than perfect shooting conditions. It was hot, humid, it Rained and the wind would have tested even the most seasoned shooters. These kids handled it with grit and determination.”

“We had a blast," James said. "The golf cart, face paint, shooting five stand. We laughed a lot and really enjoyed spending time together as a team. I don't think any of us will ever forget the times we had at Nationals.”

