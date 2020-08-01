Local Outdoors: Sign-up for Colfax hunters education training open

Nosker said having only an Internet Field Day this year is due to the uncertainty the state is facing from the pandemic. For months all DNR required training was canceled because of the rapid spread of the virus. Now that the DNR is again allowing classes and the Shooting Sports Complex is open, a day for the course has been set aside.

Nosker cautioned that anyone from Wisconsin can attend the field day and that last year students from the eastern side of Wisconsin came to the Colfax Internet Field Day. That means there may be competition to get into the class.

Due to social distancing requirements the class size will be small and students should not wait to sign up for it. They should also start taking on the required internet classes as soon as possible, he said.

For years the DNR has pushing the idea of internet courses, he said, insisting that Wisconsinites have been clamoring for internet based classes and claiming that younger students learn better over the internet than they do in a traditional classroom.