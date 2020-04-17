Local Racing: Chippewa Valley race tracks feeling the pinch as beginning of seasons are impacted (copy)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The start of May generally means the beginning of the local auto racing scene.

But that’s on hold right now along with everything else amid COVID-19 concerns.

Red Cedar Speedway in Menomonie was scheduled to start the season on Friday, May 1 with Eagle Valley Speedway in Jim Falls to follow two days later, but the extension of Gov. Tony Evers’ safer-at-home order through Memorial Day weekend continues a period of uncertainty.

“I got things ready to go for the most part and (now) just wait and see,” Eagle Valley Speedway owner Jerry Weigel said.

Any further change to the schedule would have an even more significant impact on the bottom line for both tracks.

“That’s the uncertainty and that’s a big question mark. Obviously running a race track is a business and it’s something that has to make some profit along the way and be able to pay the bills that have to be paid,” Red Cedar Speedway president Mark Thomas said. “That comes from sponsorships and participation, and participation is the racers and the fans.”

If and when a season can be started, how quickly those drivers and fans would be able to return to the tracks is another concern.