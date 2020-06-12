Local Racing: Red Cedar Speedway moves one step closer to opening for season

The Red Cedar Speedway in Menomonie passed an important milestone on Wednesday evening as the race track looks to open for the 2020 season.

One more vote will take place before the entire Dunn County Board with all 29 districts on Wednesday, June 17 in order to be able to race in 2020. If the next vote passes, the track will be able to start racing on Friday, June 17 unless the Dunn County Board changes or amends the start date.