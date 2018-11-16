Four Dunn County athletes made their college plans official on Wednesday, signing their letters of intent to continue their athletic careers at the next level.
Menomonie’s Jace Kressin and Kylie Mogen, Elk Mound’s Morgan Radtke and Boyceville’s Brock Schlough signed to play sports in college with ceremonies at their respective high schools.
Kressin signed to play baseball at the University of Evansville in Evansville, Indiana. Kressin is a four-year varsity player for the Mustangs. As a junior, Kressin was a second team All-Big Rivers Conference selection and second team All-Northwest District pick as a pitcher in addition to being named to the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association Academic All-State team.
Kressin threw 48 innings with an earned run average of 0.59 with 78 strikeouts this past spring.
“Jace is a gifted athlete that has earned everything up to this point in his career,” Menomonie baseball coach Mike King said in a press release prior to Wednesday’s signing. “He has a burning desire to win and a refusal to lose and has a true heart of a competitor.
“Jace has put the time in both during the season and offseason and that work has paid off.”
Mogen will continue her education at Michigan Technological University where she will play basketball for the Huskies.
Mogen is a four-year athlete in all three of her sports. She eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for her career last season, has helped the Mustangs to a pair of regional championships and a sectional runner-up finish. MTU is located in Hancock, Michigan and is currently ranked fourth in Division II nationally.
“Kylie has been a starter for us since her freshman year and has an incredible understanding of the game,” Menomonie girls basketball coach Storm Harmon said in the release. “She has played every position for us at some time or another.
“She is a very intellectual person, has great grades and picks up things quickly on the court.”
Radtke just wrapped up a successful season on the volleyball court and will continue with the sport in college, also playing at MTU. Radtke was a Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association First Team Division 3 All-State selection this fall for the Mounders.
Radtke led the Mounders with 494 kills this season, according to MaxPreps. Radtke was named as the Dunn St. Croix Conference’s Player of the Year, in addition to being a first team all-conference selection. Elk Mound finished the season with a 24-13 record, taking second place in the league standings. The Mounders fell in five sets to Eau Claire Regis in the Division 3 regional semifinals.
Schlough enters his final winter on the mat for the Bulldogs with a chance to win a fourth state championship and his collegiate future secured after signing to wrestle at St. Cloud State in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Schlough has a 133-5 overall record in three dominant seasons with the Bulldogs. Schlough won a Division 3 state title at 138 pounds as a freshman before a championship at 160 pounds in his sophomore campaign. Last season, Schlough put together an unbeaten season with a 47-0 record on his way to a third state title at 152 pounds.
Schlough will wrestle at 152 pounds again this winter as he tries to become just the 17th person in state history to win four state championships.
