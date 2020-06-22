Looking Back: Menomonie baseball's memorable run to 1969 state tournament

Postseason victories over Glenwood City (14-3), St. Croix Central (6-0) and Colfax (9-4) pushed the Indians into double digits in victories for the season, but more important moved the program to the sectional round in Alma where they would face the hosts in one of the semifinals with the defending champs ultimately meeting the winner. A combined seven runs in innings four through six helped Menomonie grab a lead in the middle innings it wouldn’t relinquish. Ruehl’s RBI single in the top of the third inning plated Joel Merritt to tie the game at one before Merritt’s three-run homer in the fourth put the team in front. Speidel scored on a base hit from Styer to lengthen the lead to 5-1 and Menomonie scored three more times in the sixth with Speidel’s double representing the lone hit of that inning. Alma cut into the gap with one run in the sixth and seventh but Menomonie shut the door to move one win away from the program’s second trip to state.