Menomonie grad Nate Stanley isn't done making an impact for the Iowa Hawkeyes.
The senior quarterback led the Big Ten Conference to a championship in the State Farm All-Star Football Challenge, in Arlington, Texas on Monday. Stanley won the quarterback accuracy competition with a score of 18.1 seconds to beat out Vanderbilt's Riley Neal (23.4).
There were six total teams in the competition with four players apiece representing the Big Ten, Southeast, Big 12, Atlantic Coast, Pac 12 and a Wildcard made up of four players outside the power five conference. In addition to Stanley, the Big Ten team consisted of Wisconsin's Zach Baun, Penn State's K.J. Hamler and Yetur Gross-Matos. Other events were an obstacle course, strength challenge, hands competition and a team competition.
""I had a blast competing with and meeting the other guys," Stanley told HawkeyeSports.com. "This was a fun event and I appreciate the opportunity to represent Iowa football and the Big Ten Conference."
Stanley completes his career as Iowa having started 39 games and recording a 27-12 record as a starting quarterback. He is second in program history with 68 career touchdowns passes and 8,302 passing yards. He is also second in career pass attempts (1,155) and completions (673).
