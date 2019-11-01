The Menomonie equestrian team took third place in Division A at the Wisconsin Interscholastic Horsemanship Association State Championships in Madison last weekend.
It was Menomonie’s second year the team was eligible for state competition after several years of competing at WIHA events.
Menomonie attended three district shows throughout the year to qualify for the state championships. The Mustangs brought all 14 of the club’s riders down to Madison and had an individual compete in each one of the available classes.

Exhibitors are judged on how they present and handle their horses, and how well they execute a pattern while some classes are timed speed events. Each rider earns points based on their placing within each class and all individual points are tallied for a total team score. Classes include Western Showmanship, Saddle Seat Equitation, Ranch Ridering, Barrels and Two Person Relay.
The WIHA allows youths from grade 6-12 to compete in WIHA organized events.
Menomonie graduates one senior in Carli Dahms. The remaining club members will return next year as expectations will rise for a growing program.
"How Does It Work?
There are several districts throughout the state of Wisconsin. Each team competes at their corresponding district shows. A district is required to hold 3 shows throughout the season in order for their teams to advance to the state competition. Districts are allowed to have all 3 shows in one weekend (one day is double-judged, the other single judged). The top teams from each division at each district show have the opportunity to move onto the state championship competition.
There are 4 divisions in WIHA that are dependent on the size of your team.
Division A = 11-14 riders
Division B = 6-10 riders
Division C = 3-5 riders
Division D = 1-2 riders"
http://www.wiha.us/
