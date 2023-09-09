CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Menomonie football team took its lumps a season ago.

But the Mustangs came out on the other side a better team. And so far an unbeaten one.

Menomonie improved to 4-0 on the season Friday with a 28-20 victory at Chippewa Falls. The Mustangs had 400 yards of total offense split nearly evenly and used a late back-breaking drive to kill the final six-plus minutes off the clock and secure the team's ninth straight victory over the rival Cardinals.

“We were really young last year," Menomonie coach Mike Sinz said after the win. "We started a lot of underclassmen and our kids have put in a ton of time in the offseason and we knew it would pay off. When you play young kids you take some lumps but you hope they learn from it and get better for next year and that’s what’s happened with this group. I’m just so proud of them because they put in so much time and work and energy into this and like I told them, you only get nine guaranteed games and to play in this type of game in this environment is so cool.

"Chippewa is 1-3 but they’re not a 1-3 team. They played Hudson and D.C. Everest (close). That’s a good football team.”

The putaway drive for the Mustangs started at their own 3-yard line after a short kickoff return and holding penalty. But as it had all night, Menomonie leaned on its offensive line and stable of running backs to get the job done and the combination of Steele Schaefer, John Higbie, James Hoff and Hayden Weir methodically gobbled up 74 yards on the ground and more importantly nearly all of the time left on the clock. An 8-yard run from Higbie on second and three set the Mustangs up at the Cardinal 23 in the final minute but more importantly allowed Menomonie to kneel its way to victory.

Menomonie led 20-7 at halftime but twice the Cardinals (1-3, 0-2) closed within one score including on a 51-yard touchdown run by Jackson LeMay with 6:54 to go.

“I thought we finally found ourselves," Chippewa Falls coach Chuck Raykovich said of his team's second half. "I thought offensively we did what we wanted. Defense was just out on the field too long. Menomonie’s got big, strong offensive linemen and good running backs and they just burn time off the clock and we couldn’t get our defense off the field.”

Schaefer had 114 yards on 21 carries with Weir (49 yards) and Higbie (37 yards) adding steady yards on several carries as Menomonie ran for 201 yards on 47 total carries. Sinz said the team has done a better job of cashing in on red zone opportunities and entered Friday's game a perfect 9-of-9 when getting inside the opponent's 20.

Quarterback Brady Johnson also had success through the air as the junior completed 11 of 14 passes for 201 yards. The junior was especially deadly on play action with big plays down the field as Chippewa Falls had to respect the Mustang ground game.

“I think tonight we proved we can throw the ball if need be," Sinz said.

Menomonie's 3-7 record from 2022 feels like a long time ago for a team that was ranked seventh in the latest WisSports.net Division 2 State Coaches Poll. The Mustangs bested Rice Lake (21-12) and DeForest (28-6) in nonconference play and now own Big Rivers wins over Superior (42-7) and Chippewa Falls.

“We had four major injuries tonight and we had four guys step up in big time moments," Sinz said. "We talk about that all the time with the next man up philosophy and our guys did step up and I’m just so proud of them. It just shows the time they put in and when our guys got injured our next guys were in and we didn’t skip a beat.”

LeMay ran for 87 yards on 10 carries including his fourth-quarter score, a long run coming on a fourth and short.

“We definitely need to tackle better on defense. Our first three games we tackled much better than we did tonight," Sinz said. "With that said, they have some very, very good skill kids. No. 1 (Jackson LeMay) is dynamic, a great player. It’s scary that he’s only a junior. We needed a game like this. This was a great high school football game and I told our guys this is why you play the game of football, this is why you put the time in. I’m just so happy and proud for the guys to get a win like this on the road against a really good team.”

Friday's contest was the 111th all-time meeting between the two programs in a rivalry dating back to 1895. The Mustangs (4-0, 2-0) now own a 59-47-2 advantage in the all-time series with three unknown results.

“It was awesome. I’m telling you. Win or lose that was a great high school football game," Sinz said. "Last year was the same thing, a one-score game. The year before that it was a one-score game. You just never know what you’re going to get and I’m just happy to be part of it as a manager, a player, an assistant coach and a head coach, it’s cool just to be part of it.”

Menomonie plays three of its next four games at home and will see each of the other three teams currently 2-0 in Big Rivers play in the next three weeks. The stretch begins Friday with another rival as Hudson heads for Don and Nona Williams Stadium for a showdown. The Raiders trailed at halftime before routing River Falls 48-26 on Friday, one week after holding off Chippewa Falls 13-8. The Mustangs then host surging Eau Claire North on Sept. 22 before traveling to New Richmond on Sept. 29.

