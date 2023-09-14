The Menomonie girls golf team finished sixth as a team in a pair of Big Rivers Conference events.

The Mustangs were sixth on Tuesday as the team hosted a meet at Whitetail Golf Course in Colfax before taking sixth again on Wednesday at River Falls Golf Course. To start the week the Mustangs shot a 213 to take sixth at the team's home conference meet. River Falls won with a 182, followed by Hudson (184), Chippewa Falls (188), New Richmond (191) and Eau Claire Memorial (197). Individually Maggie Winsand was the low golfer for the team as the sophomore shot a 46 to tie for seventh place. Senior Jaelyn Spiess shot a 53, and seniors Abbey Sutliff and Sienna Steinmetz each shot a 57 to round out the scoring golfers.

The next day the Mustangs traveled west and were sixth again, shooting a 222 to trail Hudson (180), River Falls and New Richmond (183), Chippewa Falls (196) and Eau Claire Memorial (196). Winsand finished with the best score again in River Falls, carding a 50 to tie for 15th place. Steinmetz (56), Sutliff (57) and Elayna Heim (59) were the other scoring golfers for the Mustangs.

Menomonie sits seventh in the team conference standings with 14 points, three behind Eau Claire North entering Tuesday's BRC meet in Hudson. The conference closes out the regular season with the Big Rivers Conference tournament on Thursday, Sept. 21 at Mill Run Golf Course in Eau Claire. Division 1 regionals begin one week later at Lake Hallie Golf Course with advancers moving onto sectionals Tuesday, Oct. 3 at Wild Ridge in Eau Claire.

