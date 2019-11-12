Five Menomonie football players were named to the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Region team for the 2019 season.
Offensive lineman Andrew Fenton, defensive end Dylan Boecker, inside linebacker Will Ockler, outside linebacker Thomas Poplawski and defensive back Davis Barthen were each selected in region 1 for large schools.
The Mustangs will play in a Division 3 round four matchup in Marshfield against Menasha on Friday with the winner advancing to the state championship game.
Elk Mound offensive lineman Jayden Wyrwicki and running back Blaze Todd were named to the region 1 small school team.
The WFCA’s all-state teams will be announced next Monday.