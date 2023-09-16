Menomonie High School has announced its athletic hall of fame class for 2023.

The six-member class includes athletes from a variety of sports and all will be honored during the upcoming Homecoming weekend in Menomonie.

J. Peter Noreen, Jodi (Anderson) Dotseth, Mike Schmidt, Evan Peissig, Stefani Friedenfels and Wendy Hastings are members of this year's class. Induction and ceremony will take place during Homecoming weekend on Saturday, Sept. 23 at Menomonie High School and the public is welcomed to attend the celebration.

Noreen played football, baseball and baseball and graduated in 1959 while (Anderson) Dotseth was a three-sport athlete in swimming, gymnastics and track and field before graduating in 1986.

Schmidt graduated in 2003 and played football, hockey and baseball while Peissig was a part of the school's football, wrestling and track and field programs before graduating in 2006.

Friedenfels graduated in 2013 after playing volleyball, basketball and track and field and Hastings was a longtime girls tennis coach from 1983-2021 for Menomonie.