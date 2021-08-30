Menomonie High School announces the 2020 Athletic Hall of Fame class

Menomonie High School has announced the 2020 Athletic Hall of Fame Class.

The school is proud to announce Curtis Peil (1969, football, wrestling and track and field), Stephen Mersch (1970, football and track and field), Laura (Larson) Lecheler (1985, basketball and softball) and Rory Stein (1994, football and wrestling) as members of the 2020 class.

This class was set to be honored last year but was postponed. The school will announce the 2021 and 2022 classes next year to get back on the yearly schedule.

Induction and ceremony will take place Homecoming weekend Oct. 1-2. The Mustangs football team hosts Rice Lake on Oct. 1 at Don and Nona Williams Stadium.

