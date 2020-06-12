Men's College Hockey: MacDonald to lead UW-Stout as new coach

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mike MacDonald has been selected to lead the UW-Stout hockey program into a new era.

MacDonald, an assistant hockey coach at Curry College the last four years, will take over the Blue Devil program with the 2020-21 season. MacDonald follows Terry Watkins, who was Stout’s varsity coach for 24 seasons and eight years as the club coach.

“I believe that UW-Stout has much to offer it’s hockey players,” MacDonald said about his interest in the program. “The last couple of years that I was playing (at SUNY-Geneseo), the hockey team under Terry Watkins, was a powerhouse. My goal is to bring the program back to that level.”

“Mike will have the opportunity to make a unique transition,” UW-Stout athletic director Duey Naatz said. “He will be ushering in a new era of Stout hockey. We are excited for the vision he has for our hockey program, both on and off the ice.”

“I am most excited in the possibilities of recruiting for UW-Stout,” MacDonald said. “As far as a hockey student-athlete, Stout has a good fit for almost any student out there. UW-Stout graduates are in a good position to step into a job right away.”