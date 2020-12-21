Minor League Baseball: Menomonie native Vavra stays busy with new organization following August trade to Baltimore

Terrin Vavra didn’t have a minor league baseball season to compete in for 2020.

But that hasn’t stopped the Menomonie grad from staying busy in the sport and making a good impression with a new organization. Vavra was a part of a trade sending the former Colorado Rockies farmhand to Baltimore and setting his sights on returning to consistent game action in 2021.

Following the Aug. 30 trade that sent Vavra and others to Baltimore in exchange for relief pitcher Mychal Givens, the former Minnesota Golden Gopher was added to the Orioles’ 60-man player pool and was able to work out with the team at its alternate site in Bowie, Maryland.

Prior to the trade Vavra had been working out at Triple Threat Training in Downsville, a baseball and softball training facility owned by brothers Tanner, Trey and Terrin Vavra. Terrin had been working out at Triple Threat prior to the trade, but after the deal was made he quickly got back up to speed in Bowie.

“I think it was a little bit of a culture shock because you’re going from not really getting any live at-bats in live-game situations to being thrown into the fire and getting those opportunities. It was great,” Terrin said. “I had a great time out there and was very fortunate to be a part of that and I think I got a lot better because of it.”