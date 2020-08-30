MLB: Menomonie grad Vavra traded to Baltimore Orioles

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Menomonie graduate Terrin Vavra is on the move as he was included in a trade from the Colorado Rockies to the Baltimore Orioles.

Both teams announced the most on Sunday as the Orioles acquire the infielder Vavra, infielder Tyler Nevin and a player to be named later in exchange for relief pitcher Mychal Givens.

Vavra was a part of Colorado's 60-man player pool was ranked No. 7 in the Rockies minor league organization and had a strong first full season in the minors in 2019. A third-round draft pick of the Rockies in 2018 after playing at the University of Minneosta, most recently Vavra hit .318 with an on-base percentage of .409, 10 home runs, 52 runs batted in and 79 runs scored while swiping 18 bases in 102 games for the Class-A Asheville Tourists of the South Atlantic League.

Givens was 0-1 with a 1.38 earned run average in 13 innings out of the bullpen for the Orioles.

The 2020 minor league baseball schedule was canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

