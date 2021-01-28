Monday and Tuesday Prep Roundup: Balanced scoring effort powers Colfax girls basketball past Glenwood City

Jason Oft led Amery (2-9) with 15 points.

Boys Hockey

Hudson 9, Menomonie 0

At Hudson, the top-ranked Raiders blanked the Mustangs in Big Rivers action.

Thomas Isenberger made 42 saves in net for the Mustangs (7-15, 2-10).

Sam Ross scored twice for Hudson (15-2, 11-0).

Monday

Girls Hockey

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 6, Hudson 2

At Menomonie, the Sabers scored five of the final six goals in a win over the Raiders to close Big Rivers play.

Sidney Polzin scored two goals while Alexa Wickland, Ella Ausman, Paige Steinmetz and Brianna Buonincontro each scored in the win for the Sabers, who avenged a 5-2 loss at Hudson from last Friday.

Polzin opened the scoring with a power-play goal in the first period before Nikki Olund scored the first of her two goals in the game for Hudson.