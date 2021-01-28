Monday and Tuesday Prep Roundup: Balanced scoring effort powers Colfax girls basketball past Glenwood City

COLFAX — The Colfax girls basketball team had six players finish with at least eight points in a 77-53 Dunn-St. Croix win over Glenwood City on Tuesday.
Madison Barstad was the high scorer for the Vikings (10-3, 10-1) with 14 points while also pulling down six rebounds. Addisyn Olson and Jasmine Best each scored 10 points, Marissa Harmon and Emilee Burcham-Schofield scored nine points apiece and Ryleigh Parker had eight points in a balanced scoring effort for the the victorious Vikings.
Ryeah Ohelke led all scorers with 18 points for Glenwood City (5-11, 4-6).
Elk Mound 53, Plum City/Elmwood 34
At Elk Mound, the Mounders outscored the Wolves 35-20 in the second half of a Dunn-St. Croix win.
Stella Rhude scored 14 points and had four of her team's 11 steals to lead Elk Mound (8-6, 8-3). Olivia Schreiber finished with 11 points and seven rebounds, Brooke Emery had nine points and five boards, Tori Blaskowski had eight points, seven assists and five rebounds and Madisyn Mohr added seven points.
Maggie Glaus scored 15 points for Elmwood/Plum City (4-9, 2-7).
Mondovi 54, Boyceville 39
At Boyceville, the Buffaloes defeated the Bulldogs in a Dunn-St. Croix matchup.
Mya Lagerstrom and Kady Grambow led the way for Boyceville (2-11, 0-9) with 14 and 10 points, respectively.
Morgan Clark scored 16 points for Mondovi (7-4, 7-3).
Boys Basketball
Onalaska 50, Menomonie 47
At Menomonie, the Mustangs took the top-ranked team in Division 2 to the limit in a nonconference contest.
Noah Feddersen had a team-high 17 points for the Mustangs (7-10) and was joined in double figures by Zach Etzbach with 12 points while Brock Thornton scored eight points.
Victor Desmond had 18 points and four rebounds for the Hilltoppers (11-0).
Durand 69, Colfax 31
At Durand, the Panthers beat the Vikings in Dunn-St. Croix play.
Caden Erickson scored 12 points to lead the Vikings (4-6, 4-3) and Jack Scharlau added six points.
Caden Berger led all scorers with 18 points for Durand (7-1, 3-1).
Amery 66, Boyceville 41
At Amery, the Bulldogs fell in a nonconference contest.
Nick Olson scored nine points with five rebounds and Jack Phillips had seven points and six rebounds for the Bulldogs (1-13).
Jason Oft led Amery (2-9) with 15 points.
Boys Hockey
Hudson 9, Menomonie 0
At Hudson, the top-ranked Raiders blanked the Mustangs in Big Rivers action.
Thomas Isenberger made 42 saves in net for the Mustangs (7-15, 2-10).
Sam Ross scored twice for Hudson (15-2, 11-0).
Monday
Girls Hockey
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 6, Hudson 2
At Menomonie, the Sabers scored five of the final six goals in a win over the Raiders to close Big Rivers play.
Sidney Polzin scored two goals while Alexa Wickland, Ella Ausman, Paige Steinmetz and Brianna Buonincontro each scored in the win for the Sabers, who avenged a 5-2 loss at Hudson from last Friday.
Polzin opened the scoring with a power-play goal in the first period before Nikki Olund scored the first of her two goals in the game for Hudson.
Wickland and Ausman found the back of the net later in the first to give the Sabers a 3-1 lead after one. Olund closed the gap to one with her goal late in the second period but the Sabers scored three times in the final 2:12 of the third period to close out the victory.
Caroline O'Dell made 26 saves in the win.
Hudson came into the game ranked third in the latest Wisconsin Prep Hockey Online state poll and the Sabers were an honorable mention.
Boys Basketball
Durand 47, Elk Mound 39
At Durand, the Panthers pulled away from the Mounders for a Dunn-St. Croix win.
Ben Heath led the way for Elk Mound (8-7, 5-2) with 11 points and added four rebounds while Kaden Russo had eight points and four rebounds.
Simon Bauer scored 11 points for the Panthers (6-1, 2-1).
Colfax 80, Boyceville 53
At Boyceville, the Vikings bested the Bulldogs in Dunn-St. Croix play.
Connor Sempf had 17 points for Boyceville (1-12, 0-6) and Walker Retz was also in double figures with 15 points and 11 rebounds.
No additional info for Colfax (4-5, 4-2) was immediately available.