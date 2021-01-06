 Skip to main content
Monday and Tuesday Prep Roundup: Blaskowski scores 23 points as Elk Mound girls basketball routs Glenwood City
ELK MOUND — The Elk Mound girls basketball team put up 47 points in the first half in an 80-51 victory over Glenwood City on Tuesday evening in Dunn-St. Croix Conference play.

Tori Blaskowski led all scorers with 23 points for the Mounders (2-3, 2-0). Brooke Emery added 15 points including four 3-pointers while Stella Rhude and Madisyn Mohr each scored 12 points in the victory.

Delanie Fayerweather scored 20 points for the Hilltoppers (2-7, 1-3).

Turtle Lake 48, Boyceville 29

At Turtle Lake, the Lakers earned a nonconference win over the Bulldogs (2-4).

MacKenzi Tarman had 14 points for the Lakers (4-3).

Boys Basketball

Eau Claire Memorial 46, Menomonie 26

At Eau Claire, the Old Abes prevailed in a low-scoring Big Rivers Conference contest with the Mustangs.

Brock Thornton scored 11 points to lead the Mustangs (5-5, 3-3) with Noah Feddersen adding eight points.

Will Boser had 19 points for the Old Abes (3-3, 2-2).

Turtle Lake 70, Boyceville 40

At Turtle Lake, the Lakers earned a nonconference win over the Bulldogs (0-6).

Brendan Strenke scored 19 points for Turtle Lake (6-1).

Girls Hockey

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 4, Eau Claire Area 4 (OT)

At Chippewa Falls, Sidney Polzin scored twice and reached the 100-point mark for her career as the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team tied Eau Claire Area in a Big Rivers Conference battle.

Polzin scored two goals while Abigail Martin and Addie Frenette added goals for the Sabers (3-1-1, 0-0-1). Frenette and Ella Ausman each assisted on two goals as Chippewa Falls/Menomonie jumped out to a 3-0 lead before the Stars (3-0-1, 0-0-1) rallied to tie the game in the third period.

Kennedy Gruhlke netted a hat trick and Paige Rodriguez scored for the Stars, who entered Tuesday's game ranked second in the state in the Wisconsin Prep Hockey state poll with the Sabers checking in at fifth.

Caroline O'Dell made 23 saves in net for the Sabers with Naomi Stow stopping 20 shots for the Stars.

Monday

Boys Basketball

Elk Mound 66, Glenwood City 37

At Elk Mound, the Mounders raced out to a 43-13 lead in a Dunn-St. Croix Conference win.

Ben Heath had 24 points to lead Elk Mound (5-5, 2-1) and was joined in double figures by Kaden Russo with 18 points including three of the team's seven 3-pointers.

Brandyn Hallquist scored 10 points for Glenwood City (2-4, 1-2).

Webster 59, Boyceville 36

At Boyceville, the Tigers bested the Bulldogs.

Connor Sempf led Boyceville (0-5) with 20 points to go with five rebounds and four steals. Walker Retz added nine points with eight rebounds and five steals.

Girls Basketball

Holmen 54, Menomonie 53

At Holmen, the Vikings made a basket in the closing seconds to top the Mustangs.

Helen Chen led Menomonie (2-1) with 23 points, Sammy Jacobsen scored 12 points and Emma Mommsen added 10 points for the Mustangs.

Ellie Kline scored 19 points for the Vikings (2-0).

