Monday and Tuesday Prep Roundup: Colfax boys basketball rallies past Glenwood City

COLFAX — The Colfax boys basketball team overcame a 34-30 halftime deficit to score a 60-55 win over Glenwood City on Tuesday evening in Dunn-St. Croix Conference action.
Drew Gibson had a team-high 13 points for the Vikings (6-8, 6-5) to go with nine rebounds and a pair of assists. Noah Heidorn added 12 points and four steals while Tanner Hoffman and Tristan Lenz scored 10 points and combined for 14 rebounds.
Gavin Janson scored 20 points for Glenwood City (4-12, 2-8).
Elk Mound 43, Plum City/Elmwood 42
At Elk Mound, the Mounders edged the Wolves by the slimmest of margins for a Dunn-St. Croix victory.
Ryan Bohl led the way for Elk Mound (11-8, 8-3) with 16 points, Kaden Russo added eight points and the tandem of Ben Heath and Nate Lew had seven points apiece.
Luke Webb scored 20 points for Plum City/Elmwood (7-6, 5-5).
Mondovi 70, Boyceville 21
At Mondovi, the Buffaloes beat the Bulldogs in Dunn-St. Croix play.
Connor Sempf scored 10 points and had three rebounds for Boyceville (1-16, 0-9).
Jarod Falkner had a game-high 18 points for Mondovi (9-8, 6-4).
Monday
Boys Basketball
Colfax 75, Boyceville 53
At Colfax, the Vikings earned a Dunn-St. Croix Conference win over the Bulldogs.
Caden Erickson had 14 points to lead Colfax (5-8, 5-5) and was joined in double figures by Tristan Lenz with 12 points and Noah Heidorn and Drew Gibson with 10 points apiece. Hunter Rebak and Tanner Hoffman each had eight points in a balanced scoring effort for t Vikings.
Connor Sempf scored 14 points for Boyceville (1-15, 0-8) while Nick Olson and Chase Hollister had 10 points apiece.
Elk Mound 53, Durand 49
At Elk Mound, Kaden Russo hit seven 3-pointers to lead the Mounders to a Dunn-St. Croix triumph.
Russo scored 26 points and was 7-for-9 from 3-point range and 9-for-14 overall from the field. Ben Heath scored 11 points while pulling down a team-high seven rebounds for Elk Mound (10-8, 7-3).
Gunnar Hurlburt scored 12 points and Ethan Hurlburt added 11 points for Durand (8-3, 4-3).
Girls Basketball
Colfax 61, Spring Valley 28
At Spring Valley, the Vikings raced out to a 32-7 halftime lead in a Dunn-St. Croix victory over the Cardinals.
Addisyn Olson scored 15 points for Colfax (12-3, 12-1). Madison Barstad and Ryleigh Parker each added six points in the victory.
Kyra Schilling had 16 points for the Cardinals (1-15, 1-12).