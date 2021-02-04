Monday and Tuesday Prep Roundup: Colfax boys basketball rallies past Glenwood City

COLFAX — The Colfax boys basketball team overcame a 34-30 halftime deficit to score a 60-55 win over Glenwood City on Tuesday evening in Dunn-St. Croix Conference action.

Drew Gibson had a team-high 13 points for the Vikings (6-8, 6-5) to go with nine rebounds and a pair of assists. Noah Heidorn added 12 points and four steals while Tanner Hoffman and Tristan Lenz scored 10 points and combined for 14 rebounds.

Gavin Janson scored 20 points for Glenwood City (4-12, 2-8).

Elk Mound 43, Plum City/Elmwood 42

At Elk Mound, the Mounders edged the Wolves by the slimmest of margins for a Dunn-St. Croix victory.

Ryan Bohl led the way for Elk Mound (11-8, 8-3) with 16 points, Kaden Russo added eight points and the tandem of Ben Heath and Nate Lew had seven points apiece.

Luke Webb scored 20 points for Plum City/Elmwood (7-6, 5-5).

Mondovi 70, Boyceville 21

At Mondovi, the Buffaloes beat the Bulldogs in Dunn-St. Croix play.

Connor Sempf scored 10 points and had three rebounds for Boyceville (1-16, 0-9).