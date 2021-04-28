Monday and Tuesday Prep Roundup: Diermeier strikes out 16 as Elk Mound softball tops Colfax in opener

COLFAX — McKenna Diermeier was on her game to start the season Tuesday as the Elk Mound pitcher struck out 16 batters in leading the Mounders softball team in an 8-3 win over Colfax.
Diermeier scattered five hits and three walks in seven innings while allowing two earned runs in a complete-game effort to go with the sizable strikeout total. She also helped herself out at the plate by going 2-for-4 with four runs scored and a stolen base.
Kallee Rhude was 3-for-4 with two runs scored, a double and a run batted in while Hannah Larson had three hits of her own and two runs batted in for Elk Mound (1-0, 1-0).
Jada Anderson and Bailey Bradford were each 2-for-3 and combined for three runs scored while Bradford drove in a run and Anderson tripled for the Vikings (0-1, 0-1). Anna Geissler struck out 12 batters in seven innings in the circle for Colfax.
Baseball
Elk Mound 11, Colfax 0 (5 inn.)
At Colfax, the Mounders scored a combined eight runs in the first three innings before adding three more in the fifth of a Dunn-St. Croix win over the Vikings.
Ryan Bohl was 2-for-3 with two runs scored at the plate and struck out three in two scoreless innings on the hill for the Mounders (1-0, 1-0). Avery Kaanta had a hit, stolen base and scored three runs, Jerome Delikowski scored twice and drove in two and Aidan Balts drove in two in the win.
Hunter Rebak had a hit, walk and stolen base for the Vikings (0-1, 0-1).
Boyceville 12, Durand 0
At Boyceville, Walker Retz and Connor Sempf hammered homers while Sempf and Jacob Granley teamed up to toss five shutout innings.
Retz was 2-for-3 with a home run, double and five runs batted in while scoring twice. Sempf also homered and drove in three while scoring three runs, Braden Roemhild had two hits and two runs scored and Trett Joles walked four times and scored three runs.
Sempf struck out six in four scoreless innings before Granley had two strikeouts in one inning of relief as four-run third and fourth innings helped the Bulldogs (1-0, 1-0) pull away from the Panthers (0-1, 0-1).
Monday
Boys Golf
Maguire leads Menomonie in Hudson
At Troy Burne Golf Club, Michael Maguire shot a 92 to lead the Mustangs at an invitational hosted by the Raiders.
Maguire's 92 was the best round for the Mustangs, who were 15th as a team with a 392 as the host Raiders (310) were first and Eau Claire Memorial (321) was second.
Grant Imsande finished with a 98, Sam Dahms carded a 100 and Wyatt Windsand shot a 102 to round out the scoring golfers for the Mustangs.
Hudson's Bennett Swavely shot a 72 to earn medalist honors.
C/EM's Acker ties for fifth at Mondovi
At The Valley Golf Course, Colfax/Elk Mound's Jace Acker tied for sixth at a Dunn-St. Croix Conference event hosted by Mondovi.
Acker shot a 46 to finish even with Durand's Caden Berger for the spot as Durand's Charlie Brenner earned medalist honors with a 40.
Matt Hanson had a 52 while Zane Brice and Christian Ebert each carded 56s as the scoring golfers for Colfax/Elk Mound as the team was fourth in scoring with 210. Durand finished first at 171, followed by Glenwood City at 208 with Mondovi fourth with a 213.