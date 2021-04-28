Monday and Tuesday Prep Roundup: Diermeier strikes out 16 as Elk Mound softball tops Colfax in opener

COLFAX — McKenna Diermeier was on her game to start the season Tuesday as the Elk Mound pitcher struck out 16 batters in leading the Mounders softball team in an 8-3 win over Colfax.

Diermeier scattered five hits and three walks in seven innings while allowing two earned runs in a complete-game effort to go with the sizable strikeout total. She also helped herself out at the plate by going 2-for-4 with four runs scored and a stolen base.

Kallee Rhude was 3-for-4 with two runs scored, a double and a run batted in while Hannah Larson had three hits of her own and two runs batted in for Elk Mound (1-0, 1-0).

Jada Anderson and Bailey Bradford were each 2-for-3 and combined for three runs scored while Bradford drove in a run and Anderson tripled for the Vikings (0-1, 0-1). Anna Geissler struck out 12 batters in seven innings in the circle for Colfax.

Baseball

Elk Mound 11, Colfax 0 (5 inn.)

At Colfax, the Mounders scored a combined eight runs in the first three innings before adding three more in the fifth of a Dunn-St. Croix win over the Vikings.