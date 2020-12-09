Monday and Tuesday Prep Roundup: Elk Mound boys basketball tops Spring Valley for first victory of season

SPRING VALLEY — Balanced scoring helped push the Elk Mound boys basketball team to its first win of the season on Tuesday in a 62-54 Dunn-St. Croix Conference triumph over Spring Valley.
Kaden Russo had 17 points for the Mounders (1-2, 1-0) and was one of five Elk Mound players with at least eight points. Michael Jenson and Ben Heath each finished in double figures with 15 and 10 points, respectively, Ryan Bohl added nine points and Nate Lew scored eight points.
"Solid effort tonight from our guys tonight," Elk Mound coach Michael Kessler said in an email. "(We) had some spurts of really good basketball on both ends of the floor. Hoping we can be more consistent with that level of play. (We) got some really key stops on the defensive end down the stretch and were able to hit shots in that same time frame. Really proud of the way our kids are playing and practicing right now."
Tyler Bowman scored a game-high 22 points for the Cardinals (1-1, 0-1).
Somerset 76, Colfax 44
At Colfax, the Spartans (0-1) beat the Vikings (3-1) in a nonconference contest.
Caden Erickson had 12 points to lead Colfax, followed by Nick Jensen with 10 points and Tanner Hoffman scoring eight points.
Jack Wok led all scorers with 20 points for Somerset.
Glenwood City 60, Boyceville 37
At Boyceville, the Hilltoppers (1-0, 1-0) outscored the Bulldogs 30-16 after halftime in a Dunn-St. Croix Conference win.
Walker Retz led Boyceville (0-2, 0-1) with 12 points and pulled down a team-best seven rebounds.
Connor Sempf also had 12 points to go with four steals and Caden Wold also finished in double figures with 11 points for Boyceville.
Girls Basketball
Eau Claire North 70, Menomonie 66 (OT)
At Menomonie, the Huskies edged the Mustangs in an overtime Big Rivers Conference opener.
Helen Chen led all scorers with 20 points for Menomonie (0-1, 0-1) and was joined in double figures by Bella Jacobsen with 11 points and Emma Mommsen scoring 10. Ashlea Quilling and Cece Behrend had nine and eight points, respectively, for the Mustangs.
Nadia Horn and Reanna Hutchinson each had 15 points for the Huskies (1-0, 1-0).
Boys Hockey
Rice Lake 6, Menomonie 3
At Rice Lake, the Warriors (1-0, 1-0) doubled up the Mustangs (2-3, 0-2) in a Big Rivers Conference matchup.
Monday
Girls Basketball
Elmwood/Plum City 47, Boyceville 34
At Plum City, the home team pulled away to a Dunn-St. Croix Conference win over the Bulldogs.
Kady Grambow had 14 points for Boyceville (1-2, 0-2), Mya Lagerstrom added six points and Hannah Dunn scored five.
Maggie Glaus led all scorers with 21 points for Elmwood/Plum City (2-2, 1-1), who outscored Boyceville 20-13 in the second half.
Boys Hockey
Menomonie 8, Viroqua/Westby/Cashton 0
At Fanetti Ice Arena, the Mustangs (2-2) earned a nonconference victory.
