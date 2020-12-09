Monday and Tuesday Prep Roundup: Elk Mound boys basketball tops Spring Valley for first victory of season

Kaden Russo had 17 points for the Mounders (1-2, 1-0) and was one of five Elk Mound players with at least eight points. Michael Jenson and Ben Heath each finished in double figures with 15 and 10 points, respectively, Ryan Bohl added nine points and Nate Lew scored eight points.

"Solid effort tonight from our guys tonight," Elk Mound coach Michael Kessler said in an email. "(We) had some spurts of really good basketball on both ends of the floor. Hoping we can be more consistent with that level of play. (We) got some really key stops on the defensive end down the stretch and were able to hit shots in that same time frame. Really proud of the way our kids are playing and practicing right now."