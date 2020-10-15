Monday and Tuesday Prep Roundup: Menomonie boys soccer routs McDonell/Eau Claire Regis for first victory

CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Menomonie boys soccer team scored three goals in both the first and second half of a 6-2 victory over McDonell/Eau Claire Regis on Monday in a nonconference matchup.
Tanner DeMarce and Angel Infante both scored twice while Gabe Tronnier added a goal of his own as the Mustangs topped the Saints for their first win of the season. Stephen Doran made seven saves in net for the Mustangs.
The Mustangs (1-8-1, 0-7-0) fell at Rice Lake 3-1 on Thursday in a Big Rivers Conference contest.
Tuesday Girls Swimming Menomonie 121, River Falls 61
At River Falls, the Mustangs had 26 personal best times in a Big Rivers dual win over the Wildcats.
Kinsey Singerhouse (200-yard individual medley, 100 backstroke) and Kate Westphal (50 freestyle, 100 butterfly) each won two individual events for the Mustangs while Amya Urriola (200 freestyle), Mia Smith (100 freestyle), Melody Greenwood (500 freestyle) and Shannon Brown (100 breaststroke) had one solo win apiece. The Mustangs had three relays earn victories with the 200 medley (Singerhouse, Shannon Mason, Westphal, Greenwood), 200 freestyle (Mason, Singerhouse, Westphal, Greenwood) and 400 freestyle (Madeline Bailey, Urriola, Tessa Thompson and Smith).
Brown (200 freestyle), Mason (50 freestyle), Helayna Brown (100 freestyle) and Addison Miland (100 breaststroke) had second place finishes. The 200 medley relay team of Helayna Brown, Miland, Smith and Bailey were runner-up, as was the 400 freestyle team of Andrea Phillips, Adaline Collinsworth, Halle Buhr and Samantha Brown.
Volleyball Colfax 3, Elmwood/
Plum City 2
At Colfax, the Vikings earn a Dunn-St. Croix Conference win (25-21, 22-25, 25-22, 22-25, 15-10).
Madison Barstad led the Vikings with 12 kills, followed by seven from Jeanette Hydukovich and six from Abigail Irwin. Barstad and Maci Harvey had six and four aces, respectively, while Hydukovich had a team-high five solo blocks.
Maci Harvey led the Vikings with 22 digs, Barstad added 18 digs and Bailey Bradford had 16 in the win. Brooklyn Stehling had 23 assists for Colfax.
Elk Mound 3, Durand 0
At Durand, the Mounders swept the Panthers in a Dunn-St. Croix Conference game.
Glenwood City 3, Boyceville 0
At Boyceville, the Bulldogs fell to the Hilltoppers in a Dunn-St. Croix Conference matchup (25-13, 25-20, 25-11).
