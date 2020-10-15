Monday and Tuesday Prep Roundup: Menomonie boys soccer routs McDonell/Eau Claire Regis for first victory

CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Menomonie boys soccer team scored three goals in both the first and second half of a 6-2 victory over McDonell/Eau Claire Regis on Monday in a nonconference matchup.

Tanner DeMarce and Angel Infante both scored twice while Gabe Tronnier added a goal of his own as the Mustangs topped the Saints for their first win of the season. Stephen Doran made seven saves in net for the Mustangs.

The Mustangs (1-8-1, 0-7-0) fell at Rice Lake 3-1 on Thursday in a Big Rivers Conference contest.

Tuesday Girls Swimming Menomonie 121, River Falls 61

At River Falls, the Mustangs had 26 personal best times in a Big Rivers dual win over the Wildcats.

Kinsey Singerhouse (200-yard individual medley, 100 backstroke) and Kate Westphal (50 freestyle, 100 butterfly) each won two individual events for the Mustangs while Amya Urriola (200 freestyle), Mia Smith (100 freestyle), Melody Greenwood (500 freestyle) and Shannon Brown (100 breaststroke) had one solo win apiece. The Mustangs had three relays earn victories with the 200 medley (Singerhouse, Shannon Mason, Westphal, Greenwood), 200 freestyle (Mason, Singerhouse, Westphal, Greenwood) and 400 freestyle (Madeline Bailey, Urriola, Tessa Thompson and Smith).