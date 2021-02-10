Monday and Tuesday Prep Roundup: Menomonie's Greenwood finishes first all-around at home gymnastics triangular

Melody Greenwood finished in first place all-around to lead the Menomonie gymnastics team on Monday evening at a home triangular with Eau Claire and Hudson.
Greenwood finished with 34.175 points all-around, a performance keyed by first-place finishes in the floor exercise (8.975), uneven bars (7.8) and balance beam (8.8) while finishing third on the vault (8.6).
Delaney Untz was fourth all-around (32.15) with third-place finishes on the balance beam (8.55) and floor exercise (8.5) while also taking sixth on the uneven bars (6.95) and tying for eighth in the vault (8.15). Alexis Anderson was sixth all-around (30) with a fifth on the balance beam (8.05) and a seventh on the vault (8.35).
Chloe Oehler was seventh on the uneven bars (6.85) as the Mustangs were second in the team standings with 124.475, behind Eau Claire (126.2) and ahead of Hudson (120.975).
Boys Basketball
Spring Valley 74, Colfax 34
At Spring Valley, the Cardinals beat the Vikings in a Dunn-St. Croix matchup.
Drew Gibson led Colfax (6-10, 6-7) with eight points and Caden Erickson added seven points.
Tyler Bowman had a game-high 16 points for the Cardinals (14-3, 11-2).
Tuesday
Girls Hockey
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 3, Western Wisconsin 2
At Somerset, the Sabers scored once in each period to earn an upset of top-seeded Western Wisconsin in the sectional semifinals.
Paige Steinmetz, Brianna Buonincontro and Kendall Rudiger each scored for the Sabers, who advanced to play for a trip to state on Saturday at St. Croix Valley.
Alise Eiehl scored twice for the Stars with her first goal coming 1:19 into the contest. Paige Steinmetz tied the game up for the Sabers on a goal in a unique way when the freshman's shot beat Stars goaltender Lauren Sobczak and was called a goal by one official and not called one by another and play continued to the end of the period. After the period ended the officials talked it over and awarded Chippewa Falls/Menomonie the goal.
Brianna Buonincontro put the Sabers in front on her goal with less than two minutes to in the second period before Kendall Rudiger added an insurance goal in the later half of the third. Rudiger's goal proved to be important as Eiehl pulled the Stars within one at 3-2 with a goal with 1:27 remaining.
Caroline O'Dell stopped 32 shots in net for the Sabers, who split two regular season meetings with the Fusion.
"Going into the second period 1-1 was a big achievement for us and Caroline (O'Dell) played really well all night in net for us," Chippewa Falls/Menomonie coach Tony Menard said. "To go up 2-1 in the second and kind of seal the deal with a third goal in the third period, we did a lot of good things and it was a good team win."
Saturday's sectional final is the first for the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie co-op.
Boys Basketball
Mondovi 78, Boyceville 58
At Boyceville, the Buffaloes earned a Dunn-St. Croix win over the Bulldogs.
Connor Sempf had 21 points and Walker Retz added 15 points for Boyceville (1-19, 0-12).
Girls Basketball
Grantsburg 56, Boyceville 42
At Grantsburg, the Pirates bested the Bulldogs in a Division 4 regional quarterfinal contest.
Kady Grambow had a team-high 12 points and seven rebounds for Boyceville and Mya Lagerstrom added seven points and five steals.