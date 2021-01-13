Monday and Tuesday Prep Roundup: Three finish in double figures as Elk Mound girls basketball powers past Boyceville

ELK MOUND — Madisyn Mohr, Tori Blaskowski and Stella Rhude each scored in double figures to lead the Elk Mound girls basketball team to a 55-31 win over Boyceville on Tuesday evening in Dunn-St. Croix Conference action.
Mohr had 14 points for the Mounders while Blaskowski and Rhude each added 12 points as Elk Mound raced out to a 31-14 lead. Olivia Schreiber added seven points in the win.
Harper Olson, Mya Lagerstrom and Mady Grambow had seven points apiece for the Bulldogs.
Colfax 75, Spring Valley 24
At Colfax, the Vikings scored 45 points in the first half of a sizable Dunn-St. Croix Conference victory over the Vikings.
Bailey Bradford and Jasmine Best led Colfax (5-3, 5-1) in scoring with 12 points apiece. Madison Barstad finished with 10 points, Addisyn Olson scored nine points and Marissa Harmon, Emilee Burcham-Scofield and Jeannette Hydukovich each had six points.
Charlie Vanasse scored 10 points for Spring Valley (1-8, 1-5).
Boys Basketball
Augusta 51, Boyceville 44
At Augusta, the Beavers earned a nonconference win over the Bulldogs.
Walker Retz led Boyceville (0-9) with 14 points with Connor Sempf adding 11 points and Jack Phillips scoring seven.
Brennan King had a game-high 16 points for the Beavers (1-10).
Girls Hockey
St. Croix Valley 5, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 3
At Baldwin, the Fusion scored three goals in the third period of a Big Rivers Conference win over the Sabers.
Madelyn Hebert, Ella Ausman and Kendall Rudiger netted goals for Chippewa Falls/Menomonie (4-3-1, 0-1-1) as the two teams went into the third period tied at two before three consecutive goals pushed the Fusion (5-5, 1-2) to the win.
Jaden Woiwode scored twice for St. Croix Valley.
Caroline O’Dell made 17 saves for the Sabers.
Monday
Girls Basketball
Menomonie 61, Eau Claire Memorial 44
At Eau Claire, the Mustangs jumped out to a 33-24 halftime lead in a Big Rivers win over the Old Abes.
Emma Mommsen had a game-high 19 points for the Mustangs (4-2, 3-2), followed by 13 points from Helen Chen and nine by Ashlea Quilling.
Lilly Cayley scored 13 for Eau Claire Memorial (3-5, 3-4).
Boys Basketball
Plum City/Elmwood 65, Boyceville 50
At Elmwood, the Wolves bested the Bulldogs in a Dunn-St. Croix Conference contest.
Connor Sempf led all scorers with 21 points for the Bulldogs (0-8, 0-3) while adding seven rebounds and four assists. Walker Retz had 16 points and eight rebounds.
Luke Webb scored 16 points for Plum City/Elmwood (5-3, 3-2).
Boys Hockey
Eau Claire North 8, Menomonie 0
At Menomonie, the Huskies blanked the Mustangs in a Big Rivers battle.
Thomas Isenberger made 44 saves in net for Menomonie (5-10, 1-6).
Hayden Bell scored twice for the Huskies (6-4, 4-1).