Monday and Tuesday Prep Roundup: Three finish in double figures as Elk Mound girls basketball powers past Boyceville

ELK MOUND — Madisyn Mohr, Tori Blaskowski and Stella Rhude each scored in double figures to lead the Elk Mound girls basketball team to a 55-31 win over Boyceville on Tuesday evening in Dunn-St. Croix Conference action.

Mohr had 14 points for the Mounders while Blaskowski and Rhude each added 12 points as Elk Mound raced out to a 31-14 lead. Olivia Schreiber added seven points in the win.

Harper Olson, Mya Lagerstrom and Mady Grambow had seven points apiece for the Bulldogs.

Colfax 75, Spring Valley 24

At Colfax, the Vikings scored 45 points in the first half of a sizable Dunn-St. Croix Conference victory over the Vikings.

Bailey Bradford and Jasmine Best led Colfax (5-3, 5-1) in scoring with 12 points apiece. Madison Barstad finished with 10 points, Addisyn Olson scored nine points and Marissa Harmon, Emilee Burcham-Scofield and Jeannette Hydukovich each had six points.

Charlie Vanasse scored 10 points for Spring Valley (1-8, 1-5).

Boys Basketball

Augusta 51, Boyceville 44

At Augusta, the Beavers earned a nonconference win over the Bulldogs.