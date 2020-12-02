Monday and Tuesday Prep Roundup: Yukel nets hat trick as Menomonie boys hockey tops Baraboo/Portage in opener

BARABOO — Sedric Yukel scored three goals including two on the power play to lead the Menomonie boys hockey team to a 5-3 win over Baraboo/Portage on Tuesday in the season opener for the Mustangs.

Yukel scored once in each period with power-play goals in the first and second period for the Mustangs (1-0) while Brigz Richartz added two goals of his own in the victory.

Richartz scored his goals in the first period, opening the game with a goal off an assist from Evan Sisko at the 6:10 mark before Yukel added the first of his goals a few minutes later. Richartz added a goal off an assist from Jackson Card and Yukel with just more than a minute left.

Yukel scored an unassisted power-play goal in the second before completing the hat trick in the final period with help from Richartz and Sisko.

Thomas Isenberger made 24 saves in goal for the Mustangs as Menomonie outshot their opponent by a 40-27 margin.

Girls Basketball

Boyceville 36, Cornell 18

At Boyceville, the Bulldogs doubled up the Chiefs in a nonconference opening win.