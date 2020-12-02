 Skip to main content
Monday and Tuesday Prep Roundup: Yukel nets hat trick as Menomonie boys hockey tops Baraboo/Portage in opener
Monday and Tuesday Prep Roundup: Yukel nets hat trick as Menomonie boys hockey tops Baraboo/Portage in opener

Sedric Yukel

Menomonie's Sedric Yukel tries to hold off Baraboo/Portage's Luna Larson as he carries the puck into the Thunderbirds' zone during Tuesday night's non-conference season opener at Pierce Park in Baraboo.

 SEAN DAVIS, Capital Newspapers

BARABOO — Sedric Yukel scored three goals including two on the power play to lead the Menomonie boys hockey team to a 5-3 win over Baraboo/Portage on Tuesday in the season opener for the Mustangs.

Yukel scored once in each period with power-play goals in the first and second period for the Mustangs (1-0) while Brigz Richartz added two goals of his own in the victory.

Richartz scored his goals in the first period, opening the game with a goal off an assist from Evan Sisko at the 6:10 mark before Yukel added the first of his goals a few minutes later. Richartz added a goal off an assist from Jackson Card and Yukel with just more than a minute left.

Yukel scored an unassisted power-play goal in the second before completing the hat trick in the final period with help from Richartz and Sisko.

Thomas Isenberger made 24 saves in goal for the Mustangs as Menomonie outshot their opponent by a 40-27 margin.

Girls Basketball

Boyceville 36, Cornell 18

At Boyceville, the Bulldogs doubled up the Chiefs in a nonconference opening win.

Jensine Boesl led all scorers with 19 points for the Bulldogs (1-0) while Rachael Montgomery scored six points and Kady Grambow added five.

Izzy Clark scored 15 points for the Chiefs (0-1).

Mondovi 60, Colfax 50

At Colfax, the Buffaloes bested the Vikings in a Dunn-St. Croix Conference matchup.

Madison Barstad scored 16 points to lead Colfax (0-1) with Marissa Harmon added eight points and Emilee Burcham-Schofield chipping in with six.

Josie Hulke had 17 points for Mondovi (1-0).

Monday

Girls Basketball

Baldwin-Woodville 51, Elk Mound 39

At Baldwin, the Mounders fell in a nonconference matchup.

