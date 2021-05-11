Monday Prep Roundup: Boyceville baseball blanks Spring Valley

BOYCEVILLE — Three pitchers combined for seven scoreless innings while Trett Joles drilled a grand slam to lead the Boyceville baseball team to a 5-0 victory over Spring Valley on Monday in a battle of Dunn-St. Croix Conference heavyweights.

Connor Sempf started and threw four scoreless innings with seven strikeouts. Jacob Granley earned the win with two innings of relief, striking out two and Walker Retz pitched a scoreless seventh inning.

Boyceville scored all five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Braden Roemhild started the scoring with a bases-loaded walk before Joles cracked a grand slam to break the game open.

Trevor Hollister added two hits, drew a walk and scored a run in the win for the Bulldogs.

Mondovi 9, Colfax 4

At Colfax, seven runs in the top of the seventh pulled the Buffaloes in front of the Vikings in a Dunn-St. Croix victory.

Hunter Rebak had a double and drove in a run while Caden Erickson added an RBI for Colfax. Bryce Sikora had a hit, run scored and two runs batted in.

Elk Mound 20, Plum City/Elmwood 0