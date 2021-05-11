Monday Prep Roundup: Boyceville baseball blanks Spring Valley

BOYCEVILLE — Three pitchers combined for seven scoreless innings while Trett Joles drilled a grand slam to lead the Boyceville baseball team to a 5-0 victory over Spring Valley on Monday in a battle of Dunn-St. Croix Conference heavyweights.
Connor Sempf started and threw four scoreless innings with seven strikeouts. Jacob Granley earned the win with two innings of relief, striking out two and Walker Retz pitched a scoreless seventh inning.
Boyceville scored all five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Braden Roemhild started the scoring with a bases-loaded walk before Joles cracked a grand slam to break the game open.
Trevor Hollister added two hits, drew a walk and scored a run in the win for the Bulldogs.
Mondovi 9, Colfax 4
At Colfax, seven runs in the top of the seventh pulled the Buffaloes in front of the Vikings in a Dunn-St. Croix victory.
Hunter Rebak had a double and drove in a run while Caden Erickson added an RBI for Colfax. Bryce Sikora had a hit, run scored and two runs batted in.
Elk Mound 20, Plum City/Elmwood 0
At Elmwood, the Mounders scored eight runs in the first and five in the second in a Dunn-St. Croix win.
Nate Lew had four of Elk Mound's 12 hits with a double and six runs batted in. Jerome Delikowski added three hits, three runs batted in and two runs scored, Brett Rosenthal drove in four runs and Aidan Balts had two RBIs for the Mounders.
Bohl and Delikowski combined to toss five scoreless innings with three strikeouts apiece.
Softball
Boyceville 14, Spring Valley 2 (5 inn.)
At Boyceville, the Bulldogs scored a combined nine runs in the first two innings of a Dunn-St. Croix win.
Libby Bygd was 2-for-2 with two runs scored, four runs batted in and a double. Kady Grambow and Hannah Dunn each doubled and drove in two runs apiece with Dunn scoring four runs.
Ella Holden allowed one earned run in five innings with five strikeouts.
Mondovi 5, Colfax 0
At Colfax, the Buffaloes no-hit the Vikings in Dunn-St. Croix action.
Mondovi scored twice in the fourth inning and three in the seventh to help earn the win.
Anna Geissler struck out 10 while allowing two earned runs across seven innings of work in the circle.
Elmwood/Plum City 3, Elk Mound 1
At Elmwood, the Wolves scored the first three runs in a Dunn-St. Croix win.
McKenna Diermeier was 2-for-4 with a double and run batted in, Hannah Larson had two hits and Lauren Garnett doubled and scored a run for the Mounders.
Boys Golf
Acker ties for third at home meet
At Colfax, Jace Acker shot a 44 to lead Colfax/Elk Mound at a home Dunn-St. Croix meet at Whitetail Golf Course.
Acker tied with Durand's Charlie Brenner and Glenwood City's Owen Swenby for third place behind Durand's Dawson Kurth (41) and Caden Berger (42).
As a team Colfax/Elk Mound tied for second place with Glenwood City at 205 as Durand took first with 174.