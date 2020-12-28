Monday Prep Roundup: Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey routs Central Wisconsin

CHIPPEWA FALLS — Three goals apiece in the first and second period powered the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team to a 6-1 victory over the Central Wisconsin Storm on Monday afternoon.

Ella Ausman finished with a hat trick for Chippewa Falls/Menomonie (2-0) with Paige Steinmetz, Brianna Buonincontro and Joey Schemenauer adding goals in the victory while Abigail Martin, Sidney Polzin and Ausman each had two assists.

Caroline O'Dell made 38 saves in goal.

Boys Hockey

Chippewa Falls 9, Menomonie 2

At Menomonie, Isaac Frenette scored five goals for the Cardinals against the Mustangs.

Sedric Yukel and Brigs Richartz scored for Menomonie (3-7, 0-4).

Thomas Isenberger made 37 saves in net for the Mustangs.

Frenette scored twice in the first period to go with goals from Owen Krista and Aiden McCauley netting goals as Chi-Hi (2-2, 2-1) jumped out to a 4-0 lead.

Sawyer Bowe assisted on four goals and Zach LeMay stopped 17 shots in goal for the Cards.

Boys Basketball