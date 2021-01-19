Monday Prep Roundup: Eleven players score in Colfax girls basketball victory over Boyceville

COLFAX — Eleven different players found the basket for the Colfax girls basketball team on Monday in a 73-41 victory over Boyceville in a home Dunn-St. Croix Conference matchup.

McKenna Shipman was the leading scorer among those players for the Vikings (7-3, 7-1) with 17 points while Abby Irwin added 11 points. Marissa Harmon and Madison Barstad each scored nine points and Addisyn Olson added seven in the win as the Vikings jumped out to a 40-21 halftime lead.

Kady Grambow scored 14 points for Boyceville (2-8, 0-7) and Rachael Montgomery added 10 points.

Elk Mound 36, Durand 31

At Elk Mound, stingy defense helped the Mounders stay on the heels of Dunn-St. Croix leader Colfax in a win over the Panthers.

Stella Rhude scored 13 points and Brooke Emery added eight points as Elk Mound (6-5, 6-2) held Durand to just 10 points in the first half in taking a 13-10 lead into the locker room.

Leah Sabelko led all scorers with a game-high 18 points for Durand (7-4, 6-2).

Boys Basketball

Medford 59, Menomonie 44