Monday Prep Roundup: Elk Mound's Bohl tosses no-hitter as Mounders baseball blanks Mondovi

ELK MOUND — Ryan Bohl tossed seven no-hit innings for the Elk Mound baseball team on Monday as the Mounders earned a 2-0 Dunn-St. Croix win over the Buffaloes.
Bohl struck out eight batters while walking three in an efficient effort with no hits allowed for the Mounders (9-2, 7-2).
Ethan Johnson had two hits including a double and Avery Kaanta was 2-for-3 with a run batted in while Nate Lew plated another run in support of their pitcher in the victory.
Colfax 3-5, Plum City/Elmwood 2-2
At Plum City, the Vikings swept a doubleheader for two Dunn-St. Croix wins.
Hunter Rebak and Drew Gibson each doubled and Drew Gibson drove in two runs of a 3-2 victory in the first game. Bryce Sikora allowed two unearned runs in five innings while striking out six on the mound in the win.
Bryce Sikora had two hits including a triple, stole two bases and scored twice for the Vikings in a 5-2 win in game two. Dylyn Hiitola doubled while Mitch Medin and Gibson each drove in two runs.
Caden Erickson pitched five innings, allowing two earned runs and striking out nine to earn the win for Colfax (4-8, 4-5).
Boyceville 13, Glenwood City 2 (5 inn.)
At Boyceville, Brady Helland threw five solid innings and was backed by plenty of run support in a Dunn-St. Croix triumph.
Helland struck out three in allowing one earned run in five innings for the win on the hill for the Bulldogs (10-0, 8-0).
Jacob Granley and Walker Retz each homered at the plate as Granley was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs and Retz was 3-for-4 with four runs batted in. Trett Joles added three hits, three runs socred and two runs batted in.
Softball
Colfax 5, Elmwood/Plum City 0
At Plum City, the Vikings earned a Dunn-St. Croix shutout victory.
Anna Geissler struck out 10 and scattered one hit and two walks across seven innings for the win in the circle for Colfax (2-7, 2-7).
McKenna Shipman was 2-for-3 with a run batted in, Jada Anderson drove in two runs and Bailey Bradford and Jenna Goodell each doubled in the win.
Glenwood City 11, Boyceville 0 (6 inn.)
At Boyceville, the Dunn-St. Croix leaders topped the Bulldogs.
Madison Andrews and Kady Grambow each had a hit for Boyceville and Ella Holden had six strikeouts in six innings as the Hilltoppers scored a combined 10 runs in the final three innings.