Monday Prep Roundup: Elk Mound's Bohl tosses no-hitter as Mounders baseball blanks Mondovi

At Boyceville, Brady Helland threw five solid innings and was backed by plenty of run support in a Dunn-St. Croix triumph.

Helland struck out three in allowing one earned run in five innings for the win on the hill for the Bulldogs (10-0, 8-0).

Jacob Granley and Walker Retz each homered at the plate as Granley was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs and Retz was 3-for-4 with four runs batted in. Trett Joles added three hits, three runs socred and two runs batted in.

Softball

Colfax 5, Elmwood/Plum City 0

At Plum City, the Vikings earned a Dunn-St. Croix shutout victory.

Anna Geissler struck out 10 and scattered one hit and two walks across seven innings for the win in the circle for Colfax (2-7, 2-7).

McKenna Shipman was 2-for-3 with a run batted in, Jada Anderson drove in two runs and Bailey Bradford and Jenna Goodell each doubled in the win.

Glenwood City 11, Boyceville 0 (6 inn.)

At Boyceville, the Dunn-St. Croix leaders topped the Bulldogs.