Monday Prep Roundup: Joles drives in seven, Granley plates six as Boyceville baseball bashes Elmwood/Plum City

The Boyceville baseball team trailed.
But not for long.
After falling behind 1-0 in the top of the first, the Bulldogs responded with 11 runs as Boyceville rolled to a 24-1 victory over Elmwood/Plum City in five innings on Monday afternoon.
As a team the Bulldogs (4-0, 3-0) smashed three home runs as Trett Joles Jacob Granley and Walker Retz each went deep with Joles' a grand slam. Joles had three hits overall and seven runs driven in and four scored of his own. Granley plated six runs in a 3-for-4 day and Retz had three runs batted in as he also went 3-for-4.
Connor Sempf had three hits and scored five runs, Tyler Dormanen had two runs batted in and Trevor Hollister, Nick Olson, Chase Hollister, and Braden Roemhild scored two runs apiece.
Trevor Hollister and Chase Hollister benefited from the myriad of runs scored as they teamed up for five strong innings on the mound as Trevor struck out nine in four innings to earn the win before Chase had two strikeouts in a scoreless inning of relief.
Spring Valley 2, Elk Mound 1 (8 inn.)
At Elk Mound, the Cardinals plated a run in the top of the eighth to help decide a Dunn-St. Croix contest.
Ryan Bohl finished 3-for-5 with a double and run scored at the plate and Ethan Johnson added two hits and a run batted in for the Mounders.
Bohl also threw eight strong innings on the mound in defeat, striking out five while allowing two unearned runs.
Softball
Glenwood City 10, Colfax 0 (6 inn.)
At Glenwood City, the Hilltoppers limited the Vikings to one hit in a Dunn-St. Croix win.
Bailey Bradford had the hit for the Vikings and Glenwood City scored three in the first and one in the second before a five-run fifth helped them pull away.
Maddie Oehlke was 3-for-4 for the Hilltoppers.
Boys Golf
Krall shoots 51 for Colfax/Elk Mound
At Colfax, Riley Krall shot a 51 to lead the Colfax/Elk Mound co-op in a home Dunn-St. Croix meet at Whitetail Golf Course.
Krall's score was ninth place on the day as Durand's Dawson Kurth shot a 38 to earn medalist honors. Zane Brice carded a 53 while Jace Acker and Matt Hanson each finished with a 54 for Colfax/Elk Mound as the team finished with a 212, good for third place behind Durand (175) and Glenwood City (207).