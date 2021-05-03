Monday Prep Roundup: Joles drives in seven, Granley plates six as Boyceville baseball bashes Elmwood/Plum City

The Boyceville baseball team trailed.

But not for long.

After falling behind 1-0 in the top of the first, the Bulldogs responded with 11 runs as Boyceville rolled to a 24-1 victory over Elmwood/Plum City in five innings on Monday afternoon.

As a team the Bulldogs (4-0, 3-0) smashed three home runs as Trett Joles Jacob Granley and Walker Retz each went deep with Joles' a grand slam. Joles had three hits overall and seven runs driven in and four scored of his own. Granley plated six runs in a 3-for-4 day and Retz had three runs batted in as he also went 3-for-4.

Connor Sempf had three hits and scored five runs, Tyler Dormanen had two runs batted in and Trevor Hollister, Nick Olson, Chase Hollister, and Braden Roemhild scored two runs apiece.

Trevor Hollister and Chase Hollister benefited from the myriad of runs scored as they teamed up for five strong innings on the mound as Trevor struck out nine in four innings to earn the win before Chase had two strikeouts in a scoreless inning of relief.

Spring Valley 2, Elk Mound 1 (8 inn.)

At Elk Mound, the Cardinals plated a run in the top of the eighth to help decide a Dunn-St. Croix contest.