Monday Prep Roundup: Menomonie boys basketball bests defending Big Rivers Conference champion Chippewa Falls

MENOMONIE — The Menomonie boys basketball team dealt defending Big Rivers Conference champion Chippewa Falls its first defeat of the season with a 64-59 victory on Monday evening.
Noah Feddersen led the Mustangs (4-3, 3-2) with 20 points while adding three rebounds. DeVauntaye Parker and Brock Thornton each finished with 11 points and Zach Etzbach added eight points as Menomonie jumped out to a 32-24 halftime lead en route to the victory.
Joe Reuter scored 24 points to lead Chippewa Falls (2-1, 2-1).
New Auburn 54, Colfax 53
At New Auburn, the Trojans rallied for a nonconference victory over the Vikings.
Drew Gibson scored 16 points for Colfax (1-4) while Elijah Entzminger added eight points and Noah Heidorn scored seven points for the Vikings.
Tristen Harder had a game-high 21 points for the Vikings (3-2).
Elmwood/Plum City 49, Elk Mound 47
At Elmwood, the Wolves edged the Mounders in a Dunn-St. Croix Conference matchup.
Ryan Bohl scored 18 points including four 3-pointers for Elk Mound (2-5, 1-1) and Kaden Russo added nine points.
Dayne Whipple had 11 points for Elmwood/Plum City (1-1, 1-0).
Girls Hockey
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 2, Wisconsin Valley Union 1
At Menomonie, the Sabers earned a one-goal victory.
Ella Ausman and Joey Schemenauer each scored a goal in the first period for Chippewa Falls/Menomonie (1-0) to help the team grab an early lead. Sidney Polzin, Addie Frenette, Abigail Martin and Emma-Lyn Stephenson each had an assist.
Shelby Tryba scored an unassisted goal in the second period for Wisconsin Valley Union (3-5).
Caroline O'Dell made 13 saves in net in the victory.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!