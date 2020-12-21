Monday Prep Roundup: Menomonie boys basketball bests defending Big Rivers Conference champion Chippewa Falls

MENOMONIE — The Menomonie boys basketball team dealt defending Big Rivers Conference champion Chippewa Falls its first defeat of the season with a 64-59 victory on Monday evening.

Noah Feddersen led the Mustangs (4-3, 3-2) with 20 points while adding three rebounds. DeVauntaye Parker and Brock Thornton each finished with 11 points and Zach Etzbach added eight points as Menomonie jumped out to a 32-24 halftime lead en route to the victory.

Joe Reuter scored 24 points to lead Chippewa Falls (2-1, 2-1).

New Auburn 54, Colfax 53

At New Auburn, the Trojans rallied for a nonconference victory over the Vikings.

Drew Gibson scored 16 points for Colfax (1-4) while Elijah Entzminger added eight points and Noah Heidorn scored seven points for the Vikings.

Tristen Harder had a game-high 21 points for the Vikings (3-2).

Elmwood/Plum City 49, Elk Mound 47

At Elmwood, the Wolves edged the Mounders in a Dunn-St. Croix Conference matchup.

Ryan Bohl scored 18 points including four 3-pointers for Elk Mound (2-5, 1-1) and Kaden Russo added nine points.