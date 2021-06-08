Monday Prep Roundup: Menomonie boys track and field wins Big Rivers Conference team championship

HUDSON — The Menomonie boys track and field team put on a show at Monday's Big Rivers Conference Championships, winning nine total events in winning the team championship.

The Mustang boys finished with 179.5 points to take the top spot, well in front of Hudson (125.5) and River Falls (117) at the top of the charts.

Jayden Williams won three jump events with his victories in the high jump with a height of 6-feet, 1-inch, the long jump with a top leap of 21-4.5 as teammate Josh Boyette was fourth and the triple jump with a best leap of 44-6.75 as Robert Mikesell was fourth.

William Ockler finished first in the 200 in 22.85 second as Brock Thornton was fourth and the 400 in 50.33 with Kaleb Kazmarek close behind in second.

Williams was named the Big Rivers Conference Field Athlete of the Year and Ockler was chosen as the Big Rivers Conference Track Athlete of the Year.

Patrick Schwartz was the fastest in the two-lap 800 in 2:00.83. The Mustangs also earned three relay championships as the 800 team of Kellan Aure, Brooks Brewer, Boyette and Larry Rehberg (1:33.75), the 400 unit of Aure, Brewer, Boyette and Kazmarek (45.22) and the 1,600 relay of Ockler, Steele Schaefer, Thornton and Kazmarek (3:31.39) were the fastest in their respective races.