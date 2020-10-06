Monday Prep Roundup: Menomonie girls tennis advances all 10 to sectionals

HUDSON — The Menomonie girls tennis team made history on Monday as the Mustangs advanced all 10 athletes to Wednesday's sectionals out of sub-sectionals for the first time in program history.
No. 1 singles Haley Hastings earned a win over Onalaska while the No. 1 doubles team of Brooke Evan and Lindsee Kaufman defeated a team from Chippewa Falls to qualify for sectionals.
The No. 2 singles competitor Olivia Klass picked up wins over athletes from Chippewa Falls and New Richmond, No. 3 singles Journey Winsand won against New Richmond and Tomah and No. 4 singles Sammy Jacobson defeated Chippewa Falls and Tomah.
The No. 2 doubles team of Emma Hastings and Kierce Hemauer were victorious against Chippewa Falls and New Richmond and the No. 3 team of Anna Wheeler and Jayce Luzinski won against New Richmond and River Falls to set up a busy sectional for the team, which takes place at Wausau West.
Cross Country
Colfax girls win, boys second at home
At Colfax, the Vikings were strong in both races at a Dunn-St. Croix Conference quad.
Molly Heidorn finished in first place in the girls race with a time of 20 minutes, 22:68 seconds to lead a convoy of five runners in the top-11 spots. Ansley Olson (21:48.77) and Jasmine Best (22:24.14) were fifth and sixth, respectively, while Jaycey Bowe was eighth and Jaclyn Olson came home 11th.
"The girls beat state-ranked Durand for the first time this year 26-27, Durand has not been totally healthy for a while but it is nice for us to beat a very good team and win a meet," Colfax coach Joe Doucette said. "Molly Heidorn was very good again as was Aynsley and Jasmine but the emergence of a healthy Jaycey Bowe has given us a chance to be pretty good."
Elk Mound's Marley King was 12th, Kyra Hadenfeldt was 13th, Aleya Hadenfeldt finished 15th, Lilly Tanula came home 18th and Olivia Schreiber was 20th for the Mounders.
Ian Hazen finished second in the boys race to lead Elk Mound to the top spot as a team. Hazen finished the race in 18:25.03 as Durand's Parker Schneider won in 16:28.07. Aiden Schiferl (18:29.01) was third, Trae Schaefer (19:12.20) was fifth, Caleb Eskow was eighth and Keason Seyller came home ninth for the Mounders.
Colfax's Noah Hediron finished fourth in 18:46.60, followed by Ashton Yarrington (11th), Luke Blanchard (12th), Jadent Buchholz (13th) and Jarod Loew (14th) for the Vikings.
"The boys have really improved and are closer together 1-5," Doucette said. "Jarod Loew has joined us and has been our five runner, he is a great kid and has a lot of potential. Again Noah Heidorn led us, he has been very consistent."
