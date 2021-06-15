Monday Track and Field Division 1 and 3 Regional Roundup: Menomonie's Jacobsen, Anderson, Ockler and Williams win Division 1 regional titles

HUDSON — Isabella Jacobsen, Alexis Anderson, William Ockler and Jayden Williams each earned Division 1 regional championships for the Menomonie track and field team at Monday's regional.

Jacobsen ran to a dominant victory in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 11 minutes, 9.16 seconds to win by more than 18 seconds. Anderson was victorious in the pole vault with a height of 9-feet with teammate Claire Ngo also advancing to sectionals by taking third place. William Ockler won the 200 in 22.53 and Williams took the top spot in the high jump with a height of 5-11 for the Mustangs.

Max Hildebrandt earned two runner-up finishes with seconds in the shot put and discus, Josh Boyette was second in the long jump and Angel Infante was second in the 300 hurdles. Patrick Schwartz (800) and Kaleb Kazmarek (pole vault) were each third with Williams and Robert Mikesell finishing third and fourth, respectively, in the triple jump. Two relays finished third as the 400 team of Steele Schaefer, Brooks Brewer, Kellan Aure and Brock Thornton and the 1,600 relay of Schaefer, Thornton, Kazmarek and Ockler advanced. Infante also was fourth in the 110 hurdles to grab the final sectional qualifying position. Boyette (high jump) and the 3,200 team of Logan McCoy, Ray Ebert, Ethan Phillips and Carter Davis each finished fifth in their respective events.