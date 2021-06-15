Monday Track and Field Division 1 and 3 Regional Roundup: Menomonie's Jacobsen, Anderson, Ockler and Williams win Division 1 regional titles

HUDSON — Isabella Jacobsen, Alexis Anderson, William Ockler and Jayden Williams each earned Division 1 regional championships for the Menomonie track and field team at Monday's regional.
Jacobsen ran to a dominant victory in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 11 minutes, 9.16 seconds to win by more than 18 seconds. Anderson was victorious in the pole vault with a height of 9-feet with teammate Claire Ngo also advancing to sectionals by taking third place. William Ockler won the 200 in 22.53 and Williams took the top spot in the high jump with a height of 5-11 for the Mustangs.
Max Hildebrandt earned two runner-up finishes with seconds in the shot put and discus, Josh Boyette was second in the long jump and Angel Infante was second in the 300 hurdles. Patrick Schwartz (800) and Kaleb Kazmarek (pole vault) were each third with Williams and Robert Mikesell finishing third and fourth, respectively, in the triple jump. Two relays finished third as the 400 team of Steele Schaefer, Brooks Brewer, Kellan Aure and Brock Thornton and the 1,600 relay of Schaefer, Thornton, Kazmarek and Ockler advanced. Infante also was fourth in the 110 hurdles to grab the final sectional qualifying position. Boyette (high jump) and the 3,200 team of Logan McCoy, Ray Ebert, Ethan Phillips and Carter Davis each finished fifth in their respective events.
Julia Skorczewski was third in the 400 with Emma Mommsen (high jump) and Jordyn Buttke (shot put) taking fourth in their events for the Menomonie girls team, which also had two relays move on with fourth-place finishes — the 3,200 (Ali Ruch, Paige Anderson, Erin Mcnally and Madeline Palmer) and 1,600 (Shelby Thornton, Mommsen, Brooklyn Hoff, Skorczewski) teams.
The 800 relay team of Isabelle Kolek, Karissa Brunner, Ngo and Paige Ferguson and Madeline Palmer (3,200) each finished fifth.
The Menomonie boys were second in team standings with 115.5 points as New Richmond (149.5) was victorious while the Mustang girls team tied Chippewa Falls for fifth (73) as Hudson (177.5) earned the top spot.
Colfax's Heidorn wins three events
At Colfax, Molly Heidorn ran to victory three times at a Division 3 regional hosted by the Vikings.
Heidorn was first in the 800 (2:29.94), 1,600 (5:38.22) and 3,200 (12:53.75) in a busy and successful day for Colfax. Jeanette Hydukovich grabbed two victories of her own by sweeping the throw events, taking first in the shot put (33-11) and discus (103-01) and Thomas Drees won the shot put (44-7.5) for the boys team.
Nathan Hydukovich (400), Max Knudson (300 hurdles), Noah Heidorn (800) and the boys 1,600 relay team of Ryan Albricht, Noah Heidorn, Nathan Hydukovich and Max Knudson were each second in their respective events. Kennedy Shane (shot put), Jasmine Best (3,200), Nick Jensen (discus) and Ashton Yarrington (1,600) finished in fourth place. Knudson (triple jump), Albricht (400) and Yarrington (3,200) earned fifth-place finishes.
Caden Wold won the long jump for Boyceville with a top jump of 20-0.25 while Haylee Rasmussen (triple jump) and the girls 1,600 relay team of Emma Gruenhagen, Jaden Stevens, Kaylee Rasmussen and Shiloh Wheeldon were each second. Rasmussen (high jump), Shiloh Wheeldon (100 hurdles) and Peter Wheeldon (high jump) were each fourth with Peter Wheeldon also taking fifth in the 300 hurdles.
Glenwood City was first in girls team scoring with 129.5 points as Colfax was fifth (60) and Boyceville took 10th (35). Chetek-Weyerhaeuser earned the team win in boys action with 126 points with Colfax sixth (70) and Boyceville ninth (20).