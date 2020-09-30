Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday Prep Roundup: Colfax's Heidorn wins Mondovi cross country meet, Elk Mound boys take team title

MONDOVI — Molly Heidorn continued her winning ways as the Colfax sophomore ran to a win on Tuesday at Dunn-St. Croix Conference cross country quad hosted at The Valley Golf Course.
Heidorn won the race in 20 minutes, 33 seconds to finish just over a minute in front of Durand's Kendall Hagness for first place. Jasmine Best finished in fifth place (23:00.5), Jaycey Bowe was eighth, Jaclyn Olson was 12th and Jenna Goodell came home 15th for the Vikings as the girls team was second with 34 team points as Durand won with 24.
"On the girls side Molly Heidorn continues to shine, she deserves to do well," Colfax coach Joe Doucette said. "She is super talented but also super prepared. She works extremely hard and is a great teammate. Another highlight was freshman Jaycey Bowe's best race of the year. She has battled injuries but hung in there for us and is starting to get in good shape. The girls were missing Aynsley Olson and even though Durand and Glenwood City have very good teams we feel we have a fighting chance to be in the conference race.
"Overall again we are excited to be running and running well, the big meets where you want to be at your best are coming soon we feel we can run well. We are very fortunate to again have a great group of kids who work hard and get along well. It is going to be a fun last half of the season."
Elk Mound's Marley King was 10th to lead the Mounders, followed by Kyra Hadenfeldt in 14th as Elk Mound ran incomplete.
The Mounder boys team put up a strong showing with four of the top-six positions to take the top team spot in convincing fashion with 26 points as Durand (50) and Colfax (52) were second and third, respectively.
Elk Mound sophomore Ian Hazen led the charge by taking second place in 18:54.2, followed closely by Aidan Schiferl in third just six tenths of a second back. Trae Schaefer was fifth (19:43.6) and Caleb Beskow finished sixth (19:44.2) with Carter Sundeen taking tenth to round out the scoring runners. Colfax's Noah Heidorn was fourth (19:01.1) to lead his team. Jadent Buchholtz (ninth), Luke Blanchard (11th), Ashton Yarrington (14th) and Jarod Loew (17th) were the other top finishers for Colfax.
"Another solid meet for us," Doucette said. "The boys were good again led by Noah Heidorn's fourth top-5 finish on the year. From there Jadent Buchholz and Luke Blanchard had nice races and newcomer Jarod Loew looked good. The boys have been working hard and keep improving. The Dunn-St. Croix is very solid on both the boys and girls sides; our boys will have to keep improving."
Durand's Parker Schneider won the race in 17:01.8.
Volleyball
Elk Mound 3, Spring Valley 0
At Spring Valley, the Mounders swept a Dunn-St. Croix Conference matchup with the Cardinals (25-8, 25-18, 25-10).
Wednesday
Girls Golf
Clickner, Reese lead Colfax/Elk Mound at regionals
At Hammond, Olivia Clickner and Ella Reese each shot a 106 to lead Colfax/Elk Mound at a Division 2 regional hosted at Pheasant Hills Golf Course.
Clickner and Reese tied with Ellsworth's Halle Flock for 23rd overall while Emma Nechanicky and Grace Shafer each shot a 115 to tie with Somerset's Serenity Slayton for 34th. As a team Colfax/Elk Mound finished seventh out of 10 teams with a 442 as Prescott (339), Saint Croix Central (364), Regis/Altoona (397) and Baldwin-Woodville (413) all advanced to sectionals.
Saint Croix Central's Sally Vangsness earned medalist honors with a 76 while Stanley-Boyd's Emme Felmlee (100) and Ellsworth's Katie Gillespie (101) earned the final two individual sectional qualifying spots.
Monday
Girls Golf
Nevin leads Menomonie in BRC finale
At River Falls, Kira Nevin shot a 53 to lead the Mustangs in the Big Rivers Conference finale at River Falls Golf Course.
Nevin finished tied for 14th overall, even with Rice Lake's Laurel Wagner as the Mustangs were fourth as a team with a 221. Lauren McNally shot a 55, Emma Swoboda finished with a 56 and Lauren Kado carded a 57 as the other scoring golfers for the Mustangs.
Paige Hillman of Hudson earned medalist honors with a 41 while Hudson (179) topped River Falls (192) for the best team finish.
As a team Menomonie finished the regular season even with Chippewa Falls for fourth in the team standings, each with nine points.
Kado was tied for 16th in the season-long individual standings with Nevin 18th and McNally 23rd. Hudson was first in the season team standings with 30 points, finishing first at all five Big Rivers events. Hillman finished first in the season individual standings with 58 points while River Falls' Jaden Woiwode was second with 50.
