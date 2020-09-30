Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday Prep Roundup: Colfax's Heidorn wins Mondovi cross country meet, Elk Mound boys take team title

MONDOVI — Molly Heidorn continued her winning ways as the Colfax sophomore ran to a win on Tuesday at Dunn-St. Croix Conference cross country quad hosted at The Valley Golf Course.

Heidorn won the race in 20 minutes, 33 seconds to finish just over a minute in front of Durand's Kendall Hagness for first place. Jasmine Best finished in fifth place (23:00.5), Jaycey Bowe was eighth, Jaclyn Olson was 12th and Jenna Goodell came home 15th for the Vikings as the girls team was second with 34 team points as Durand won with 24.

"On the girls side Molly Heidorn continues to shine, she deserves to do well," Colfax coach Joe Doucette said. "She is super talented but also super prepared. She works extremely hard and is a great teammate. Another highlight was freshman Jaycey Bowe's best race of the year. She has battled injuries but hung in there for us and is starting to get in good shape. The girls were missing Aynsley Olson and even though Durand and Glenwood City have very good teams we feel we have a fighting chance to be in the conference race.

"Overall again we are excited to be running and running well, the big meets where you want to be at your best are coming soon we feel we can run well. We are very fortunate to again have a great group of kids who work hard and get along well. It is going to be a fun last half of the season."