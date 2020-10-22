Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday Prep Roundup: Menomonie boys cross country first, girls second at Division 1 sub-sectional

RICE LAKE — The Menomonie boys cross country team finished in first and the girls team took second at Wednesday's Division 1 sub-sectional, advancing both to Saturday's sectionals in Chippewa Falls.
The Mustang boys were first with a score of 50, finishing in front of New Richmond (73) and Hudson (75) for first place.
Patrick Schwartz was third as the top finisher for Menomonie with a time of 17 minutes, 28.01 seconds. Morgan Selchow finished ninth (18:09.38), Jude Ogden (18:34.43) and Ethan Phillips (18:35.76) were 11th and 12, respectively, and Joel Anderson finished 15th (18:39.27) to round out the scoring runners for the Mustangs.
River Falls' Grant Magnuson won the race in 17:21.90.
The girls team was edged in a tight team battle by Hudson as the Raiders were first with 49 points and Menomonie second, one point back at 50.
Isabella Jacobsen finished second to Hudson's Haley Loewe at the front of the pack. Loewe won the race in 20:22.24 with Jacobsen second at 20:33.56.
Madeline Palmer finished fifth (21:00.79), Helen Chen was 12th (21:55.51), Ali Ruch was 14th (22:07.75) and Emma Mommsen finished 17th (22:21.53) as the scoring runners for the Mustangs.
Sectionals will be held Saturday at Lake Wissota Golf in Chippewa Falls.
Volleyball
Rice Lake 3, Menomonie 0
At Rice Lake, the third-seeded Warriors topped the sixth-seeded Mustangs in a Division 1 regional quarterfinal (25-13, 25-15, 25-20).
Spring Valley 3, Boyceville 2
At Boyceville, the fifth-seeded Cardinals earned a Division 3 regional quarterfinal win over the fourth-seeded Bulldogs (25-23, 15-25, 18-25, 25-20, 12-15).
Tuesday
Volleyball
Altoona 3, Elk Mound 2
At Altoona, the fourth-seeded Rails rallied past the fifth-seeded Mounders in a Division 2 regional quarterfinal (25-23, 25-23, 23-25, 12-25, 13-25).
Monday
Cross Country
Elk Mound's Hazen advances to sectionals
At Somerset, Ian Hazen finished fourth to move on out of a Division 2 sub-sectional.
Hazen was fourth with a time of 17:11.43 as St. Croix Central's Cougar Holder won the race in 16:52.48.
Aiden Schiferl finished ninth for the Mounders, just missing advancing to Saturday's sectional in Barron. Trae Schaefer (12th), Carter Sundeen (26th) and Caleb Beskow (31st) were the other scoring runners for the boys team as the Mounders were fifth with 82 team points. Bloomer (64) and Altoona (69) were first and second, respectively, in the team standings.
