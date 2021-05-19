Monday-Tuesday Prep Roundup: Styer throws gem as Menomonie baseball falls to Chippewa Falls 1-0

CHIPPEWA FALLS — Reed Styer pitched well in a pitcher's duel that ended up going Chippewa Falls' way in a 1-0 walk-off victory for the Cardinals over Menomonie on Tuesday afternoon in a Big Rivers Conference matchup.
Styer struck out two and walked two in six-plus innings of work. He allowed an unearned run in the seventh inning when Karson Bowe walked to open the inning, then advanced to third on a throwing error from a sacrifice bunt attempt. Owen Krista drove home the game-winning run on a walk-off single that took a tough hop through the infield.
“We’ve had some close games and we’ve had some where we’ve had a couple of rough innings," Menomonie coach Mike King said. "Today I thought we played pretty good baseball. I thought Reed threw a phenomenal game (and) did exactly what we needed him to do. Anytime you can go seven innings and 80 pitches that’s definitely something that’s important. Very pleased with his outing and encouraged by the way we played today.”
Brigs Richartz, Treysen Witt and Evan Sisko each had hits for the Mustangs.
Leo Burmeister threw well on the other half of the duel for the Cardinals, striking out 14 batters while scattering three hits in seven innings across 93 pitches.
“I think it’s important that we just keep trying to get a little bit better each time out and clean up and get to where we’re playing really good baseball," King said.
Softball
Hudson 5, Menomonie 3
At Hudson, the Raiders topped the Mustangs in a Big Rivers battle.
Mackenzie Bird homered with her two hits and drove in two while Anna Wheeler and Emma Dean each had a pair of hits including a double apiece for the Mustangs (3-9, 1-6).
Girls Soccer
Eau Claire Memorial 5, Menomonie 0
At Menomonie, the Old Abes blanked the Mustangs (5-1-1, 3-1-1) in a Big Rivers Conference battle..
Monday
Baseball
Elk Mound 16, Glenwood City 1 (6 inn.)
At Glenwood City, the Mounders routed the Hilltoppers in a Dunn-St. Croix battle.
Ethan Johnson had two hits including a home run and two runs batted in to lead the Mounders. Kaden Russo had three hits and one of his team's four doubles and scored three runs with Avery Kaanta also having three hits and three runs batted in with a double.
Aidan Balts, Brett Rosenthal, Nate Lew and Jerome Delikowski each had two hits as Elk Mound scored a combined six runs in the first two innings and eight in the sixth to pull away. Kaanta pitched four solid innings of relief to get the win, striking out five while allowing one earned run.
Spring Valley 8, Colfax 0
At Colfax, the Vikings fell to the Cardinals in Dunn-St. Croix play.
Drew Gibson was 2-for-3 as he had half of Colfax's hits. The Cardinals scored twice in the sixth and seventh innings to pull away.
Boyceville 6, Mondovi 4
At Boyceville, Connor Sempf's walk-off home run kept the Bulldogs unbeaten with a Dunn-St. Croix win.
Sempf had three hits, three runs scored and three runs batted in, two coming on his walk-off homer in the seventh inning to break a 4-all tie. Trett Joles and Walker Retz each doubled as the Bulldogs answered Mondovi after the Buffaloes scored twice in the top of the seventh.
Retz earned the win on the mound, pitching the last three innings and allowed one earned run with five strikeouts.
Softball
Glenwood City 4, Elk Mound 3
At Glenwood City, the Hilltoppers edged the Mounders by the slimmest of margins in a Dunn-St. Croix matchup.
McKenna Diermeier, Morgyn Hallum and Issie Hollister each had two hits for Elk Mound with Diermeier doubling and Hallum driving a pair of doubles.
Diermeier also struck out seven while allowing four earned runs in a complete-game effort.
Colfax 12, Spring Valley 11
At Colfax, the Vikings picked up a walk-off Dunn-St. Croix victory over the Cardinals.
Jada Anderson homered and drove in two to lead Colfax. Bailey Bradford and Mallory Field had two hits apiece and Field drove in three while Jenna Goodell added two RBIs.
Field allowed one earned run in three innings with two strikeouts as the winning pitcher in the circle.
Mondovi 5, Boyceville 4
At Boyceville, the Buffaloes slipped past the Bulldogs in a Dunn-St. Croix battle.
Kady Grambow was 2-for-3 with one run, one walk and two stolen bases to lead the Bulldogs as they scored four runs in the seventh inning. Olivia Ponath added two runs batted in for Boyceville.
Ella Holden allowed five unearned runs with seven strikeouts in a complete-game effort for Boyceville.
Boys Tennis
Menomonie 6, Altoona 1
At Menomonie, the Mustangs won all four singles matchups in a nonconference win over the Rails.
Jace Gilbertson (No. 1 singles), Cole Witucki (No. 2 singles), Isaac Johnson (No. 3 singles) and Noah Reckin (No. 4 singles) each earned straight-set victories in singles competition.
The No. 2 doubles team of Kai Wei Chen and Joaquin Gamez won in straight sets while the No. 3 team of Austin Gjestson and Brady Goodman overcame a second-set defeat to win 7-5, 4-6, 7-5.