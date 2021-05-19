Monday-Tuesday Prep Roundup: Styer throws gem as Menomonie baseball falls to Chippewa Falls 1-0

CHIPPEWA FALLS — Reed Styer pitched well in a pitcher's duel that ended up going Chippewa Falls' way in a 1-0 walk-off victory for the Cardinals over Menomonie on Tuesday afternoon in a Big Rivers Conference matchup.

Styer struck out two and walked two in six-plus innings of work. He allowed an unearned run in the seventh inning when Karson Bowe walked to open the inning, then advanced to third on a throwing error from a sacrifice bunt attempt. Owen Krista drove home the game-winning run on a walk-off single that took a tough hop through the infield.

“We’ve had some close games and we’ve had some where we’ve had a couple of rough innings," Menomonie coach Mike King said. "Today I thought we played pretty good baseball. I thought Reed threw a phenomenal game (and) did exactly what we needed him to do. Anytime you can go seven innings and 80 pitches that’s definitely something that’s important. Very pleased with his outing and encouraged by the way we played today.”

Brigs Richartz, Treysen Witt and Evan Sisko each had hits for the Mustangs.

Leo Burmeister threw well on the other half of the duel for the Cardinals, striking out 14 batters while scattering three hits in seven innings across 93 pitches.