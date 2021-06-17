Monday-Wednesday Prep Roundup: Boyceville baseball blanks Eau Claire Immanuel for Division 4 regional championship

Gabe Richardson drove in two runs for Eau Claire North (18-5).

Boyceville 4, Chippewa Falls McDonell 2

At Boyceville, the Bulldogs doubled up the Macks in a Division 4 regional semifinal victory.

Connor Sempf struck out 16 batters in allowing two unearned runs across seven innings for Boyceville (16-1).

Trevor Hollister homered as a part of a 2-for-3 day with two runs scored and two runs batted in. Sempf added two hits including a double and Walker Retz doubled and drove in one as well as the Bulldogs scored twice in the opening inning and answered two runs by the Macks in the top of the third with one in the bottom before another run in the sixth.

"Connor Sempf, Connor Sempf, Connor Sempf. What an amazing pitching performance," Roemhild said. "Connor has not gone all seven innings yet this year. The fact that he was able to grind it out really says something. I’m just so proud of him and so happy for him that he got this win; he truly deserves it. Connor gave up two hits, two runs (none earned) and struck out 16 batters. What a performance. On top of that he went 2-3 with a run scored and stolen base."

Monday

Softball