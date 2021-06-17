Monday-Wednesday Prep Roundup: Boyceville baseball blanks Eau Claire Immanuel for Division 4 regional championship

BOYCEVILLE — Walker Retz struck out 13 batters across seven innings while Chase Hollister and Trett Joles drilled home runs to lead the Boyceville baseball team to a 6-0 shutout victory over Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran on Wednesday to secure a Division 4 regional championship.
Retz allowed one hit and walked one and the defense played error free behind him as the Bulldogs advance to Tuesday's sectional semifinals to meet Independence/Gilmanton in Shell Lake.
"It’s not easy to win playoff games," Boyceville coach Michael Roemhild said. "To repeat as regional champions isn’t something that happens a lot either. This team has had goals from the beginning of the year. They deserved this win last night and I couldn’t be more proud of them."
Hollister drove in three to go with his first career home run with Joles and Connor Sempf adding RBIs. Braden Roemhild had two hits as the Bulldogs scored four runs in the fourth inning before adding two in the sixth.
Tuesday
Baseball
Eau Claire North 6, Menomonie 1
At Eau Claire, the Mustangs led early but fell in a Division 1 regional semifinal.
Lucas Smith had two hits and scored a run while Hayden Styer added a hit for the Mustangs (4-17), who scored once in the top of the first before the Huskies plated two runs in the second and four in the fifth.
Gabe Richardson drove in two runs for Eau Claire North (18-5).
Boyceville 4, Chippewa Falls McDonell 2
At Boyceville, the Bulldogs doubled up the Macks in a Division 4 regional semifinal victory.
Connor Sempf struck out 16 batters in allowing two unearned runs across seven innings for Boyceville (16-1).
Trevor Hollister homered as a part of a 2-for-3 day with two runs scored and two runs batted in. Sempf added two hits including a double and Walker Retz doubled and drove in one as well as the Bulldogs scored twice in the opening inning and answered two runs by the Macks in the top of the third with one in the bottom before another run in the sixth.
"Connor Sempf, Connor Sempf, Connor Sempf. What an amazing pitching performance," Roemhild said. "Connor has not gone all seven innings yet this year. The fact that he was able to grind it out really says something. I’m just so proud of him and so happy for him that he got this win; he truly deserves it. Connor gave up two hits, two runs (none earned) and struck out 16 batters. What a performance. On top of that he went 2-3 with a run scored and stolen base."
Monday
Softball
Neillsville 7, Elk Mound 0
At Neillsville, the Mounders were blanked in a Division 3 regional semifinal.
McKenna Diermeier doubled and Chloe Dummer had two hits for the Mounders (12-9).
Neillsville scored four runs in the first inning and three in the second to take control of the contest.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 3, Boyceville 1
At Cornell, the Knights edged the Bulldogs in a Division 4 regional semifinal.
Hannah Dunn had two hits and Libby Bygd drove in Boyceville's lone run.
Ella Holden struck out six while allowing two earned runs in six innings for the Bulldogs (9-13).