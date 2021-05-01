NFL: Menomonie grad Stokke signing with Carolina

For the second year in a row, a Menomonie native has found his way to the National Football League.

Former Mustang Mason Stokke has a home in professional football as he is signing with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent, a move announced by his agent Kevin Gold on Twitter Saturday evening.

The fullback Stokke went undrafted in this week's NFL Draft, but didn't have to wait long after those proceedings to find a home with the Panthers.

Stokke is coming off a successful college career at the University of Wisconsin as a three-year player with the Badgers. Stokke ran for 45 yards, caught eight passes for 58 yards and had four total touchdowns in the 2020 season while also leading the way as a blocker for the Wisconsin running game.

He joins recent UW graduates Alec Ingold and Derek Watt as fullbacks to take their game to the pro level, something he said he took great pride in having the opportunity to do prior to the draft.

“I take a lot of pride in it,” Stokke said to the Dunn County News in April. “Growing up a Wisconsin kid and coming out of Wisconsin, definitely I want to represent Wisconsin well. There’s a great tradition in the fullbacks coming out and having great success, so I want to continue that and be the next guy up.”