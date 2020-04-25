NFL: Menomonie graduate Nate Stanley selected in seventh round of draft by Minnesota Vikings

Stanley's senior season featured a career-best 2,951 passing yards along with 16 touchdowns. As a junior he tossed 26 touchdowns and 2,437 yards and during his first year as a starter he threw for 2,852 yards and 26 scores.

In high school Stanley lettered in football, basketball and baseball for the Mustangs and threw for 1,728 yards and 16 touchdowns his senior year for Menomonie, earning the Pat Richter Award as the top three-sport athlete in the state.

Stanley will join a quarterback group for the Vikings that includes second-year pro Jake Browning and veteran backup Sean Mannion behind starter Kirk Cousins on the depth chart.