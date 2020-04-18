NFL: Menomonie graduate Stanley brings experience, poise into unprecedented draft process

Nate Stanley has the track record of success.
Now he's looking for the opportunity to continue it.
The Menomonie graduate and University of Iowa quarterback will learn what's next in his football career week when the National Football League hosts its annual draft.
The 6-foot-4 Stanley is expected by many draft experts to be a selection on the third day in rounds four through seven or else a priority undrafted free agent.
Stanley comes off a successful career under center for the Hawkeyes where he was a three-time team captain, three-year starter and finished second in school history in career passing yards (8,302) and passing touchdowns (68).
Standout
Stanley and his family are no stranger to athletics.
Nate's father Jay is a longtime assistant coach with the Mustangs football team under Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame inductee Joe LaBuda and has also coached everything from basketball to soccer, baseball, volleyball and golf between Menomonie High School and at UW-Stout.
Nate's mother Donita played basketball at Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa, while his sister Leah was a three-year starter on the hardwood in high school and brother Luke played football collegiately at the University of North Dakota.
As a Mustang, Nate was a tough matchup for opponents whether it was on the gridiron, basketball court or baseball diamond. Stanley won the Pat Richter Award in 2016 as the state's top male three-sport athlete. But it was during his sophomore season for the Mustang football team when Nate started to think that football would be his sport of choice. College coaches started taking notice of Stanley's abilities as a quarterback, including longtime Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, and Stanley ultimately committed to the Hawkeyes.
Stanley shows his ability under center but also in the classroom, where he recently was named to the National Football Foundation Hampshire Honor Society, recognition for football players who complete their final year of playing eligibility as a starter or significant contributor and achieved a 3.2 cumulative grade-point average throughout their career. Stanley carried a 3.56 GPA, earned a degree in human physiology and was a three-time Academic All-Big Ten selection.
"Nate has been an outstanding representative of the University of Iowa and the Hawkeye football program, both on the field and in the classroom," Ferentz said in a press release from the university with the announcement. "As a three-year captain, he is a proven leader within the program. His career GPA and academic achievements are further proof of the role model Nate has been for our program. Our players receive great support and guidance from our Academic Student Services Department staff members. Our players and staff are very appreciative of the academic support that is provided.
"We encourage a well-rounded athletic and academic experience for our student-athletes. Programs such as the Hampshire Honor Society assist in recognizing our players for their academic accomplishments."
The importance of academics were instilled in the Stanley siblings at a young age and it's a lesson Nate has carried with him.
“My dad being a teacher really stressed to me and my brother and sister that you don’t get to play sports without doing your academics first, and that was always stressed to us growing up," Nate said. "That’s kind of my mindset and always was my mindset is that if you want to be a good leader for your teammates – whether it be on the field, off the field, socially, in the classroom – you have to have your priorities straight and obviously school is the number one priority because football is going to end for me someday and I’m going to have to rely on what I’ve learned in school and the degree that I’ve gotten.”
Making a name
Stanley played sparingly in his freshman year with the Hawkeyes in 2016, appearing in five games including a loss to Florida in the 2017 Outback Bowl.
Stanley won the starting job as a sophomore and had several memorable games in his first year as a starter. He threw for 333 yards and five touchdowns in a 44-41 overtime victory at rival Iowa State in his second start. Stanley won all three of starts against the Cyclones in the yearly battle for the Cy-Hawk Trophy and fondly recalls the "crazy" environment those battles for state bragging rights would spark.
Later in his sophomore campaign, Stanley threw for 226 yards and five touchdown passes as the Hawkeyes routed then third-ranked Ohio State at home.
Defensive back Amani Hooker returned an interception on the first play from scrimmage 30 yards for a touchdown and Stanley threw for three of his touchdowns in the second quarter to help the Hawkeyes build a 31-17 lead at the break on the way to the win under the lights in front of a national television audience.
“It’s hard to explain but there really is just an extra energy around the stadium," Stanley said of night games at Kinnick Stadium.
Stanley capped the season by leading the team to a 27-20 win over Boston College in the Pinstripe Bowl and finished the year with 2,437 passing yards and 26 touchdowns with just six interceptions. As a junior, Stanley threw for 2,852 yards and 26 touchdowns in leading the Hawkeyes to a 9-4 record and a 27-22 victory over Mississippi State in the Outback Bowl. Stanley tossed a career-high six touchdowns (tied for second most in school history) in a 42-16 win over Indiana and added a four-touchdown effort and 314 yards in a win at Minnesota as a junior.
Stanley's senior season featured a career-best 2,951 passing yards and 16 touchdowns.
His best game in Big Ten Conference play came in the penultimate home game of his career, throwing for a pair of touchdowns in a 23-19 victory over previously-unbeaten Minnesota on Nov. 16, a win that opened the door for Wisconsin to ultimately win the Big Ten West title.
He capped his career by completing 18 of 27 passes for 213 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 49-24 victory over Southern California in the Holiday Bowl. Stanley showed a knack for rising to the occasion in his team's biggest games, something he believes will help him in the pros.
“I take a lot of pride in the work ethic and preparation for those games, in every single game I’ve played in for that matter," Stanley said. "I do think that’s something I have a lot of experience in and is one of my strengths is I have a lot of experience playing in big games and I know that I can perform in those games. It gives me a lot of confidence moving on to the next level that I can do the same.”
Legacy
Stanley could hear his name called at any time.
NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein projects the signal caller as a fifth-round pick, noting Stanley's strengths include his size, footwork and arm talent.
Stanley exits the program as a player second to Chuck Long in two of the program's biggest statistical categories for quarterbacks (passing yards, passing touchdowns). Stanley made lifelong friends during his time in Iowa City and will remember everything from those relationships formed to celebrating with teammates after the big wins.
The program started a new tradition in Stanley's first year as a starter — the Iowa Wave.
Fans, players and coaches turn away from the field at the end of the first quarter to wave to the children watching the game from the nearby University of Iowa's Stead Family Children's Hospital. It's a tradition that has quickly become one of the most popular in the country and one that has left an impact with Stanley.
“There’s a cool side of it that a lot of people don’t see is that in the offseason we go over and visit the kids at the children’s hospital quite often, and I was fortunate enough to do that quite a lot," Stanley said. "It really gave me a new perspective on the things that I go through in my life. In the middle of a workout I think ‘man, this sucks’ but to think there’s an 8-, 9-, 10-year old kid that is just battling for his life and it puts things in a new perspective and gives me a new appreciation for what I get to do.”
Unique circumstances
There's no playbook for the situation Stanley and his fellow prospective draft picks have had to work through this year.
Social distancing orders and guidelines amid the COVID-19 outbreak have made this year's draft process unique, limiting teams to video meetings without the benefit of further workouts after the NFL Combine in late February and early March. Stanley felt good about how he tested at the combine, with a 4.81 time in the 40-yard dash and a fifth-best time of 4.48 in the shuttle drill.
“I felt really good with my workouts," Stanley said. "I felt that I surprised some people with how fast I ran and was able to show people I can move a little better than they thought.”
Stanley also felt good about his in-person visits with teams.
“I felt that I made a good connections with some teams and was able to start that relationship with them and show them that I know what I’m talking about when it comes to football and that I’m a good person and they’re going to get a good player," Stanley said.
Since returning to the area, Stanley has been able to keep sharp with cardio workouts outdoors when Mother Nature isn't dropping any Easter Sunday snowstorms on the Chippewa Valley and getting workouts in the weight room at his high school alma mater.
Stanley has also been playing catch and throwing routes with another former Menomonie quarterback Jace LaBuda, who is now entering his junior year as a signal caller at Winona State.
Stanley is one of many Hawkeyes who are expecting to hear their names called during the three-day draft, including probable first-round selections offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs and defensive end A.J. Epenesa.
But that's not an uncommon occurrence. The Iowa program has seen 12 players selected in the three previous drafts including first-rounders T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant a year ago along with 37 total players since 2010.
Stanley points to the program's strength and conditioning work and positional coaching as pillars that help Hawkeyes continually thrive.
“We’re coached hard. We’re taught well and those are two things that not everybody gets in their coaching where they play," Stanley said. "There’s no surprise to me that guys continue to succeed out of Iowa in the NFL. It’s just the type of people that the coaches recruit and obviously a combination of work ethic by those individuals and the system that we’re in. The system that we’re in with (strength and conditioning) coach (Chris) Doyle and Coach Ferentz really gives us a great advantage moving onto the next level.”
