NFL: Stanley switching number, Menomonie football program earns new shoulder pads

Nate Stanley is getting a new number.

And his alma mater’s football program is getting some new equipment.

The Menomonie graduate and Minnesota Vikings quarterback is changing from the No. 7, opening up the number for new Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson to take it.

In return, Peterson has agreed to donate new shoulder pads to the football program at Menomonie High School. Stanley will be switching to the No. 14.

Peterson announced the news on his podcast called “All Things Covered” with Bryant McFadden, news which came days after the NFL Owners passed a proposal to expand jersey number options at certain positions. Previously, the number options for defensive backs were limited to 20-49, but that has now been expanded to 1-49. The number seven is significant to Peterson as he wore it during his collegiate career at Louisiana State University.

Peterson signed with the Vikings last month after spending his first 10 seasons with the Arizona Cardinals and wore No. 21 while with the Cards.

Stanley is entering his second year in the NFL after being drafted by the Vikings in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The Menomonie native spent his first season in the NFL on Minnesota’s practice squad after starting for three seasons at the University of Iowa where he went 27-12 and threw for 8,302 yards and 68 touchdowns on 1,155 pass attempts. Stanley is second in Hawkeye history in career TD passes (68), passing yards (8,302) and third in total offense (8,197). He is currently one of three quarterbacks on the roster along with Jake Browning and Kirk Cousins entering this week’s NFL Draft.

